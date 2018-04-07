Horses for sale in Gloucestershire that you don’t want to miss out on

If you are looking for your next dream equine partner, take a look at this selection of horses for sale in Gloucestershire on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This horse has lovely bone, clean legs and correct movement. He was backed in the autumn and is now jumping British novice and discovery level. He has done a little cross-country schooling and jumped everything first time including ditches and water. He hacks on his own and is good in traffic. He has an amazing front and is a super-comfortable ride. His flatwork is progressing well with good lateral work and he is very responsive to your leg. He is snaffle-mouthed, is good to shoe, clip and load and is beautifully behaved when taken out.”

2. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This horse, bred by Lux Z, was brought over from Ireland as a four-year-old and has been professionally produced. As a five-year-old he was placed in Burghley Young Event Horse classes and jumped double clear in all five of his BE (British Eventing) events. At six-years-old he jumped double clear and was placed inside the top 10 in all of his novices, finishing with a CIC*. He has gained 11 BE points to date, as well as a novice regional final qualification. He has the making of an advanced eventer or top showjumper. He is brave and fast cross-country with a big gallop and has hunted. As with lots of talented horses, he does come with a sense of humour so needs a competent rider. Good to do on the ground with a kind nature in the stable and with the farrier and vet and so on.”

3. ‘Fun all-rounder’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “Mary is a fun, forward-going ride that is great to hack alone or in company. She has all basic flatwork established and works well in an outline. She showjumps nicely over 90cm with scope for more. Mary is brave cross-country and has done many fun rides and hunter trials. This mare has hunted with the South Shropshire and has hunted with the North Cotswold all this season. She is kind and willing over ditches, rails, hedges and so on. Mary has no vices and easy to do in all ways. This horse would suit someone looking to have some fun.”

4. ‘Stunning blank canvas’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “This young horse is a very eye-catching colour. She is well handled and socialised from birth — she is well mannered with a very sweet personality. She is good to travel alone or in company, stands quietly on the lorry, is good with the farrier and lives out all year round in a herd but is also happy in a stable. She gained a higher first premium BEF futurity as a foal and three-year-old and was first in-hand riding horse at the Royal Three Counties Show the same year. She has been lunged, long reined, hacked in hand and loose jumped, proving bold and careful. She was backed as a four-year-old and taken on a handful of short hacks including relatively heavy traffic. Didi is the sweetest mare — throughout life so far she has never put a foot wrong, she is a very quick learner and took a rider with no drama. She moves very well and would be well suited to a variety of homes.”

5. ‘Serious competition horse’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This horse is beautifully schooled, working at novice level dressage. He jumps 1-1.05m out competing and 1.10-1.15m at home. He loves combined training in particular. He has evented and won a BE90. He went out at BE100 last season which was educational and we were very pleased with him. He has been on various riding club camps and absolutely loves learning. He has scope to go up the levels in dressage. He is very good to do, a lovely person and has no vices. Fit and ready to go out competing.”

