Don’t want to miss out on anything? These brilliant all-rounders could be yours…

If you’re the kind of rider that loves to take part in a variety of disciplines, take a look at this selection of all-rounders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Top schoolmaster’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 14

Selling points: “This superstar schoolmaster has a wealth of experience. He is a wonderful, kind, affectionate horse with a huge heart of gold. He has brought a nervous lady rider back into riding after having a baby and losing all confidence and into the main arena at Hickstead. He would be ideal for someone who has lost confidence or wants a horse to teach them to move up the levels. He has a wonderful jump, never stops and is very confidence-giving. He will upgrade or downgrade to the rider. He has also done all Pony Club (PC) and riding club (RC) activities including modern pentathlon with success. He is amazing across country and rides really nicely on the flat with established flying changes. He is brilliant to hack alone and in company, a real gentleman. No vices.”

View the advert

2. ‘Really fun’

Height: 14hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “Tayto is a really fun pony with a superb, straightforward attitude towards life. He has done a bit of everything, placed at in-hand showing classes, dressage, arena eventing, unaffiliated showjumping and hunter trials. Nothing seems to faze him — he’s bold, careful and will jump off any stride over all fillers and cross-country fences including ditches and water. He has three flashy paces so is sure to excel in any sphere. He will stand for hours in the yard for a fuss. Tayto will make a fantastic all-rounder for someone wanting to have a lot of fun.”

View the advert

3. ‘Top quality’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Glen has hunted two seasons with the Cattistock and Blackmore and Sparkford Vale jumping rails, hedges, wire and ditches. He is snaffle mouthed at home and out hunting, he stands to do gates and stands perfectly at the meet. He would suit any member of the family, being strong enough to carry a gentleman, while being easy enough for a teenager or small adult to ride. He has been professionally schooled and works in a soft, supple outline. He is worked regularly through grids and fillers in the school. He is fit and ready to go out and start eventing this spring. Glen has a great temperament; he will march up the ramp of the horsebox to go hunting, travels quietly and is a lovely person to have on the yard. He stands quietly to be clipped, shod and will happily live in or out over winter.”

View the advert

4. ‘Superstar’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This superstar mare is a jumper through and through — she is an absolute machine both showjumping and cross-country. Agile, careful and honest, you point and she jumps. She is showing no lack of scope or talent over 1.20/1.25m. A double clear machine with seven double clears out of 11 runs eventing. Placings at both BE100 and novice level, she is brave, bold and super-careful having only had three poles down in her eventing career. She has seven BE points to date and is fit and ready to go. She has showjumped affiliated up to 1.10m and also taken part in all riding club activities, including dressage, hunter trials and unaffiliated one-day events. She has three lovely paces and is responsive to the aids but isn’t a sharp horse and doesn’t need daily riding to keep her sane. Snaffle mouthed for all disciplines and easy to have around at home, she will live in or out, is great to box, shoe and clip, hacks out (but only hacks alone with a confident, experienced rider), and is very good in all traffic.”

View the advert

5. ‘Fabulous’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “Blaze is a much-loved, sweet, kind natured pony who always looks after his rider. He has done all PC and RC activities, hunter trials, hunting, showjumping up to 90cm and always gives full confidence. Blaze is an ideal step up from a second pony as although he is safe, he is a forward going ride. Blaze loves his jumping and always comes home with rosettes. He is excellent on the roads in the heaviest of traffic, in front or last, nothing fazes him. Blaze doesn’t buck, rear or bolt, can sometimes get a little strong across country but never out of control. He will stand politely at competitions and hunting, without getting fizzy and stands quietly on or off the trailer. He is good to load, travel, shoe, clip and lives in or out.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way