When gleaming horses take centre stage at royal weddings

Madeleine Silver

Harry and Meghan will rightly be taking centre stage today in Windsor (19 May 2018), but the gleaming horses escorting them will be giving the newlyweds a run for their money. We rewind the clock to look at royal weddings through history where the horses have been the showstoppers...

April 1923: Duke of York (later King George VI) and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, London

November 1947: Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, London

November 1973: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, London

July 1981: Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, London

July 1986: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, London

June 1999: Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, Windsor

April 2011: Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London

