How to create your dream horsey wedding

The champagne is flowing, the bunting is out in force and you have re-mastered the ability to walk in heels across muddy car parks — we’re in peak wedding season.

But what if horses rank as a higher priority to confetti? Or if rosettes take preference over roses?

New horse-mad husband and wife Phil and Ruby Dodds thought just that, so they set about transforming their Devon wedding venue into an equestrian extravaganza last month (24 June 2017).

Take a look at this dream equestrian wedding (and count how many horsey touches you can spot…)