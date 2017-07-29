How to create your dream horsey wedding

The champagne is flowing, the bunting is out in force and you have re-mastered the ability to walk in heels across muddy car parks — we’re in peak wedding season.
But what if horses rank as a higher priority to confetti? Or if rosettes take preference over roses?
New horse-mad husband and wife Phil and Ruby Dodds thought just that, so they set about transforming their Devon wedding venue into an equestrian extravaganza last month (24 June 2017).
Take a look at this dream equestrian wedding (and count how many horsey touches you can spot…)
How it all began…
Phil, a soldier in the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, and Ruby met through horses when Phil moved his horse to the yard where Ruby had her horses. They’re pictured here out hunting with the Spooner’s & West Dartmoor
Credit: Hazel Mansell-Greenwood of Greenwood Studio Photography
An equestrian transformation
Ruby and Phil transformed Meavy Village hall, near Plymouth with a lot of hard graft. “It was really hard to get it all done,” says Phil. “But we had a good team, with our parents helping and our friend who works in creative design, so she had lots of ideas”
Credit: Hazel Mansell-Greenwood of Greenwood Studio Photography
A horsey spin on the napkins
Even the napkins had been given an equestrian spin. And it doesn’t stop there — the couple are heading off to Tenerife next week for their honeymoon. But it won’t all be cocktails by the pool — they’re off on a trekking holiday. What else would you expect after a wedding like this?