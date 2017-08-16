7 horse-related injuries we all dread

There’s no getting away from the fact that riding is high risk. Jump jockey AP McCoy broke every bone in his body during his racing career, and Mary King, John Whitaker and Tim Stockdale have all fought back to success after suffering serious riding injuries. But even if you’re not riding around the Grand National or competing at Badminton, it’s still easy to sustain horse-related damage. Check these common injuries out.

1. Crushed foot

You’re racing out to the field to bring in your horse when you realise you’re still wearing your Crocs instead of your usual steel-toed country boots. ‘Oh well,’ you think, ‘He’s never trodden on me before. It’ll be fine.’ You see where we’re going with this, don’t you? If you haven’t been stood on by a horse at some point, you haven’t been around horses much. It’s as inevitable as Andrew Nicholson winning, well, everything.

2. Jodhpur burn

‘They’re a bit tight,’ you think, as you struggle to do up the zip of your fancy new jodhpurs. ‘But – yes – I’ve done it! They’re a size 10 and they’re on, woohoo!’ And you race off for a lovely long hack with a big smile on your face – a smile that is sadly absent when you return to the yard some time later and dismount in the stiff, agonized manner of a blind, ancient cowboy who’s mistaken a cactus for his horse. Ouch!

3. Concussion

Wear a hard hat, and you won’t sustain a head injury riding, right? The odds are certainly reduced, at least. The problem is that you generally don’t wear hard hats when, say, removing rugs from a high shelf in your tackroom, thus dislodging a large grooming box that bonks you on the bunce. Or taking a hay bale from the stack in the barn, and accidentally pulling them all over on top of you. Or, in fact, reaching up to take your riding hat off its peg, and dropping it on your own head. Oh, the irony.

