With the eventing season upon us, here we explore eight reasons why you should take the plunge and enter the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships at Keysoe from 27-29 May

1. There’s a class for everyone

At the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships unaffiliated three-day event, there is something for everyone. Classes range from 70cm to 1m, meaning that you can get involved in the event whatever your level. The event will run in a similar format to a FEI CCI event and will take place at Keysoe, a premier international competition centre in north Bedfordshire that boasts a full range of indoor and outdoor facilities.

2. The great prizes

With over £15,000-worth of amazing prizes on offer, this event is not one to be missed. Class prizes include a Horseware competition outfit, Icevibe boots, a revolutionary Sportzvibe rug, an exclusive winner’s rug and jacket, Ariat Heritage Contour tall boots, £400 in prize money, tickets to Bolesworth and much more.

3. A unique experience

This exciting event is the ultimate challenge for horse and rider, combining the precision of dressage, the courage of cross-country and the skill of showjumping into one exhilarating championships spread across three days. This is your chance to experience the atmosphere of an international event.

4. Great entertainment

A range of entertainment is on offer across the three days — including a welcome drinks reception on Friday evening as well as a hog roast and live band performance on Saturday evening.

5. Get involved in the eventing community

This event offers the perfect opportunity to meet new people, forge lifelong friendships and get involved in the eventing community. Who knows who you will park your lorry next to, or be stabled beside?

6. Set new goals

Entering a three-day event is testing, so this is a chance to set yourself a new challenge and give it a go. After the event you’ll feel a huge sense of achievement and be able to identify the areas you need to work on while setting new goals — whether that be improving your score, stepping up a level or going affiliated.

