A copy of Horse & Hound made out of cake — and other treats that are too good to eat

When it comes to making a birthday cake for a horse-mad friend or relation, a two-tier Victoria sponge isn't going to cut it. It's time to channel your inner-Mary Berry and take inspiration from these equestrian-themed cakes...
To read or to eat? Joanne Shaw’s 30th birthday cake looks good enough for the shelves of a newsagents…
Tori Hughes’ equestrian creation
‘This cake was made by my good friend Jen Graves — I had only recently been bucked off my saint of a 14.2hh pony Alfie after I bravely decided to have a gallop! Excitement got the better of him and he got the better of me!’ — Lynne Parker
‘This one was made by a friend of mine for my daughter’s birthday’ —Tracy O’Hara
‘This is my daughter’s 18th birthday hunting cake, designed to look like her and her Fell’ — Lynn Johnson
‘This is my 27th birthday cake with my coloured show cob on the top. It was from my now husband — a dual purpose message!’ —Helen Rogers
‘This is the dressage-themed cake I had for my 21st birthday!’ — Lucy Smith
‘Here’s just one of the fab horsey cakes my daughter has had over the years’ — Lou Baker
‘This is George reading his Racing Post while his horse JC sleeps behind him and me looking for shoes while my diva of a horse watches while wearing his crown! An amazing birthday cake made by my friend Emma Buffoni’ — Kerrie Aschettino
‘This was for my daughter-in-law — a busy Pony Club, multi-tasking mum!’ — Jane Crompton
Emily Eastwood’s edible stable yard
‘This is the Thelwell cake made for my 18th birthday by my mam’ — Emma Daglish
Hayley Yeo’s flower-clad yard cake
‘I had an amazing cake for my 18th birthday, featuring my two horses Woosnam and Albus’ — Gabrielle Chafer
Cathy Moore’s Grand National cake
‘My friend made this for my daughter’s seventh birthday. It is her and her beloved pony Mr Biscuit’ — Carol Taylor
‘We had a horsey birthday party at the weekend (more for the adults than the horses of course!) It wouldn’t have been complete without a cake’ — Ally Dean
This pony cake was for a 30th birthday, depicting Percy Puddle, a Shetland who was rescued from Ireland last year. ‘He regularly disappears from his paddock and magically appears in our front garden!’ — Ellis Simister, who commissioned the cake to be created by Emily McGregor from Happy Hill Cakes for her sister