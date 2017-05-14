A copy of Horse & Hound made out of cake — and other treats that are too good to eat

When it comes to making a birthday cake for a horse-mad friend or relation, a two-tier Victoria sponge isn't going to cut it. It's time to channel your inner-Mary Berry and take inspiration from these equestrian-themed cakes...

1 /18 To read or to eat? Joanne Shaw’s 30th birthday cake looks good enough for the shelves of a newsagents…

2 /18 Tori Hughes’ equestrian creation

3 /18 ‘This cake was made by my good friend Jen Graves — I had only recently been bucked off my saint of a 14.2hh pony Alfie after I bravely decided to have a gallop! Excitement got the better of him and he got the better of me!’ — Lynne Parker

4 /18 ‘This one was made by a friend of mine for my daughter’s birthday’ —Tracy O’Hara

5 /18 ‘This is my daughter’s 18th birthday hunting cake, designed to look like her and her Fell’ — Lynn Johnson

6 /18 ‘This is my 27th birthday cake with my coloured show cob on the top. It was from my now husband — a dual purpose message!’ —Helen Rogers

7 /18 ‘This is the dressage-themed cake I had for my 21st birthday!’ — Lucy Smith

8 /18 ‘Here’s just one of the fab horsey cakes my daughter has had over the years’ — Lou Baker

9 /18 ‘This is George reading his Racing Post while his horse JC sleeps behind him and me looking for shoes while my diva of a horse watches while wearing his crown! An amazing birthday cake made by my friend Emma Buffoni’ — Kerrie Aschettino

10 /18 ‘This was for my daughter-in-law — a busy Pony Club, multi-tasking mum!’ — Jane Crompton

11 /18 Emily Eastwood’s edible stable yard

12 /18 ‘This is the Thelwell cake made for my 18th birthday by my mam’ — Emma Daglish

13 /18 Hayley Yeo’s flower-clad yard cake

14 /18 ‘I had an amazing cake for my 18th birthday, featuring my two horses Woosnam and Albus’ — Gabrielle Chafer

15 /18 Cathy Moore’s Grand National cake

16 /18 ‘My friend made this for my daughter’s seventh birthday. It is her and her beloved pony Mr Biscuit’ — Carol Taylor

17 /18 ‘We had a horsey birthday party at the weekend (more for the adults than the horses of course!) It wouldn’t have been complete without a cake’ — Ally Dean