Parties and prize money, rugs and rosettes: H&H’s jumping show you just can’t miss

The countdown is on for the Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping, held at Lincolnshire’s Arena UK from 13 to 15 July. From carefully-curated playlists, to top nutrition advice, here’s how to make the most of the stay-away show experience. Not entered yet? Don’t panic, there’s still time and combinations do not need to qualify before hand. What are you waiting for?

Get packing

Make a checklist of everything you will need — that extra pair of competition breeches is never a bad idea, especially when ketchupy chips and green slober from your four-legged friend are involved, and extra packets of polos go without saying…

Be prepared

Combinations do not need to qualify to enter ANY of the classes, but definitely get some practice in ahead of the weekend to give yourself the best chance of winning some of the amazing prizes on offer. Find out all about the canter-on-a-circle exercise, used by leading British showjumper Jessica Mendoza, in Horse & Hound’s 14 June issue.

Talking of prizes…

There will be a £500 prize pot for each championship, with the overall top five taking home £250, £100, £75, £50, £25 respectively, plus there will also be rugs and sashes for the winners. Rosettes will be given down to 10th place and there will be quality prizes in kind.

Sort out your journey playlist

Whether you are choosing to arrive on Thursday evening or Friday morning and whatever your music taste, surely it can’t hurt to try and channel your horse’s inner Milton with a bit of Tina Turner’s Simply The Best!

Make friends with your lorry park and stable neighbours

H&H’s Festival of Showjumping is as much about making friends and enjoying the experience as the competition. There will also be a chance to sign up to help riders competing on their own who might need an extra pair of hands for 10 minutes or so, helping to smooth out those ‘oh god I’ve left my gloves in the car and I need to get on my horse right now’ moments.

Write down a timetable for yourself ahead of each day

Once you find out what time your class starts, work backwards so you know exactly what time you need to start getting yourself ready, walk the course and tack-up so you can arrive at the collecting ring cool, calm and ready to do your best.

Take advantage of all the extras

Pop down to visit the Bailey’s nutritionist for top advice on feeding your horse and spend any winnings in the tradestands. These include:

Country Frog, who will be stocking 90cm championship class sponsor Eskadron’s products as well as a range of other equestrian essentials

Science supplements – sponsor of the 70cm championship class, who will have their wide range of supplements, with something sure to suit every horse and pony taking part

WOW saddles – the sponsor of the 100cm championship class will have their range of saddles so you can decide which would suit your needs best

Bailey’s – sponsor of the 80cm championship class, who will be on hand to talk to you about their full range and offer feeding advice

Party time

From welcome drinks on Friday night, to the barbecue and disco, to the simple pleasure of relaxing at your ‘base camp’ with a cup of tea (or glass of fizz!) together with new and old friends, this is by far one of the best parts of stay away shows.

Enjoy time with your horse

Whether you win, lose, or just do ‘ok’, the Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping is a great chance to remember how much fun it is to just be around your equine partner.

The Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping is being held at Arena UK, Lincs, from 13 to 15 July, with classes from 70 to 100cm, for both ponies and horses.

To read the full schedule click here

Make your entries for the warm up classes here – www.equoevents.co.uk/ViewEvent/ViewEventDetails/17202

Make your entries for the championship classes here – www.equoevents.co.uk/ViewEvent/ViewEventDetails/17893

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.