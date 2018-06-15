When your horse abandons loose schooling and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Carl Hester not being able to watch Charlotte Dujardin’s test to a great little party trick, it all happened on social media this week.

Apatchy logo highest res may 1Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Hiding

This is how I watch Charlotte’s tests nowadays 🤣

A post shared by Carl Hester MBE (@carlhestermbe) on

What a superstar

This isn’t a one-trick pony

We still can’t quite understand how Nicola Wilson sat this

How cool is this?

Convoying to Luhmuhlen Laura Collett and Sam Watson style. Roger that

We love a before and after pic

❣️TUESDAY MOTIVATION❣️ For all our followers just starting out in either riding, or with a youngster, project, difficult horse, newly backed or just hitting a wall in training here’s some Tuesday motivation for you. Photo’s 4 years apart of the same horse. Remember building new skills & muscle in both yourself and your horse takes time and patience and lots of learning mistakes before getting it right. Remember to not be disheartened when your pictures are not perfect at the start. When learning something new you usually feel like your starting from the beginning again as your body adapts to new feelings and moments. Tell yourself these are perfectly normal. It’s perfectly acceptable to not be perfect. . . Screen shot this photo and whenever your having a tough week in your training or feeling disheartened have a look at this to remember with hard work you won’t stay in the same place forever. ❣️ #TeamHH @maelys_vllrd

A post shared by Horzehoods Ltd / HH UNIQUE (@horzehoods_ltd) on

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Nope. Not today…

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet CaseThe winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, Cosmetic bag apatchytravel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk