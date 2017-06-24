There’s nothing like scrolling through the Hickstead Derby roll of honour to make you feel old — how is it nearly 25 years since Michael Whitaker landed the treble on Monsanta? But what an outstanding list of horses and riders it is — from Harvey Smith to John Whitaker and William Funnell, only the very best in the world have lifted the famous title.
Below we celebrate every success since the competition began in 1961 and invite you to vote for your all-time favourite winner. As well as voting below, please do leave a comment at the bottom of the page sharing your favourite memory from the famous class.
Hickstead Derby winners hall of fame (1961-2016)
1961 & 1964: Seamus Hayes and Goodbye – the first Hickstead Derby winners
1962: Pat Smythe (GBR) — Flanagan
1963 & 1965: Nelson Pessoa riding Gran Geste
1966: David Broome riding Mister Softee
1967: Marion Coakes riding Stroller
1968: Alison Westwood riding The Maverick III
1969: Anneli Drummond-Hay riding Xanthos II
1970: Harvey Smith riding Mattie Brown
1971: Harvey Smith on Mattie Brown
1972: Hendrik Snoek riding Shirokko
1973: Alison Dawes (nee Westwood) riding Mr Banbury
1974: Harvey Smith riding Salvador
1975: Paul Darragh riding Pele
1976, 1977, 1978 & 1979: Eddie Macken riding Boomerang
1980: Michael Whitaker riding Owen Gregory
1981: Harvey Smith and Sanyo Video
1982: Paul Schockemohle on Deister
1983: John Whitaker riding Ryan’s Son
1984: John Ledingham riding Gabhran
1985: Paul Schockemöhle riding Lorenzo
1986: Paul Schockemohle on Deister
1987: Nick Skelton riding J Nick
1988: Nick Skelton riding Apollo
1989: Nick Skelton riding Apollo
1991, 1992 & 1993: Michael Whitaker and Monsanta
1994: John Ledingham and Kilbaha
1995: John Ledingham and Kilbaha
1996: Nelson Pessoa and Loro Piana Vivaldi
1997: John Popely and Bluebird
1998: John Whitaker and Gammon
1999: Rob Hoekstra and Lionel II
2000: John Whitaker and Welham
2001: Peter Charles and Corrada
2002: Peter Charles and Corrada
2003: Peter Charles and Corrada
2004: John Whitaker and Buddy Bunn
2005: Ben Maher and Alfredo I
2006: William Funnell on Cortaflex Mondriaan
2007: Geoff Billington and Cassabachus
2008: William Funnell on Cortaflex Mondriaan
2009: William Funnell on Cortaflex Mondriaan
2010: Guy Williams on Skip Two Ramiro
2011: Tina Fletcher and Promised Land
2012: Paul Beecher and Loughnatousa W B
2013: Phillip Miller and Caritiar Z
2014: Trevor Breen riding Adventure de Kannan
2015: Trevor Breen riding Loughnatousa WB
2016: William Whitaker riding Glenavadra Brilliant
