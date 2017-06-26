The hairiest moments from Hickstead 2017 (and the bits that made us smile too)

Madeleine Silver

You don't have to be a showjumping expert to know when the Hickstead Derby isn't going quite to plan. This year's meeting (22-25 June 2017) had its fair share of spills — but plenty of thrills to balance things out as well...

