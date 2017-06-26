The hairiest moments from Hickstead 2017 (and the bits that made us smile too)

You don't have to be a showjumping expert to know when the Hickstead Derby isn't going quite to plan. This year's meeting (22-25 June 2017) had its fair share of spills — but plenty of thrills to balance things out as well...
How many poles?
France’s Julien Feuillerac and Z Seven Carentino have a hiccup in the six-year-old jumping championship
Credit: Peter Nixon
Don’t look behind…
Brazil’s Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas clocks up eight faults with Wilexo in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby, but finishes in joint seventh
Credit: Peter Nixon
Holding on for dear life…
Jeff Osborne, with “Danny” Murphy (an England Capped footballer and now TV pundit) in the Osborne Refrigerators Celebrity Scurry
Credit: Peter Nixon
Handkerchiefs at the ready
Trevor Breen prepares the 2014 one-eyed Hickstead Derby winner Adventure De Kannan for his retirement ceremony
Credit: Peter Nixon
Making a splash
Titus puts a foot in the water with Guy Williams on board in the Bunn Leisure Derby Trial
No thanks!
Fernhill Quality Street puts on the brakes for Sally Goding in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby
Credit: Peter Nixon
Pomp and ceremony
The Romford Band of the Royal British Legion warm up the crowds for Sunday’s action
Credit: Julian Portch
Still standing…
Emma Slater’s exit from the arena isn’t quite as planned after she is eliminated with Art D Usance in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby
Credit: Peter Nixon
Not your average equine athlete
Amid the top class showjumping, showing and driving, spectators are treated to the trade turnout as well
Credit: Julian Portch
Strike a pose
Friday might be action packed with classes, but there’s always time to smile for the camera
Credit: Julian Portch
Going viral?
There was no excuse for failing to keep up with the action over the weekend with this cocktail of hashtags
Credit: NWH999
Spot the difference
Andrew William’s Appaloosa gets heads turning
Credit: NWH999
‘Can I help?’
It’s a full team effort keeping four days of top equestrian action running smoothly — and the canine helpers can’t be underestimated
Credit: Julian Portch
‘Bigger than our average water bowl…’
The Southdown & Eridge hounds get familiar with the course
Credit: Julian Portch