The hairiest moments from Hickstead 2017 (and the bits that made us smile too)

You don't have to be a showjumping expert to know when the Hickstead Derby isn't going quite to plan. This year's meeting (22-25 June 2017) had its fair share of spills — but plenty of thrills to balance things out as well...



1 /14 How many poles? France’s Julien Feuillerac and Z Seven Carentino have a hiccup in the six-year-old jumping championship Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /14 Don’t look behind… Brazil’s Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas clocks up eight faults with Wilexo in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby, but finishes in joint seventh Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /14 Holding on for dear life… Jeff Osborne, with “Danny” Murphy (an England Capped footballer and now TV pundit) in the Osborne Refrigerators Celebrity Scurry Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /14 Handkerchiefs at the ready Trevor Breen prepares the 2014 one-eyed Hickstead Derby winner Adventure De Kannan for his retirement ceremony Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /14 Making a splash Titus puts a foot in the water with Guy Williams on board in the Bunn Leisure Derby Trial

6 /14 No thanks! Fernhill Quality Street puts on the brakes for Sally Goding in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /14 Pomp and ceremony The Romford Band of the Royal British Legion warm up the crowds for Sunday’s action Credit: Julian Portch

8 /14 Still standing… Emma Slater’s exit from the arena isn’t quite as planned after she is eliminated with Art D Usance in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /14 Not your average equine athlete Amid the top class showjumping, showing and driving, spectators are treated to the trade turnout as well Credit: Julian Portch

10 /14 Strike a pose Friday might be action packed with classes, but there’s always time to smile for the camera Credit: Julian Portch

11 /14 Going viral? There was no excuse for failing to keep up with the action over the weekend with this cocktail of hashtags Credit: NWH999

12 /14 Spot the difference Andrew William’s Appaloosa gets heads turning Credit: NWH999

13 /14 ‘Can I help?’ It’s a full team effort keeping four days of top equestrian action running smoothly — and the canine helpers can’t be underestimated Credit: Julian Portch