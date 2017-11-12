17 hi-viz heroes you’ve got to see (in fact, you can’t miss them)

Hi-viz is an essential part of equestrian clothing, for both horses and their riders while hacking out. Here's a selection of riders who have embraced their love of all things fluorescent to help them really stand out...

1 /17 “Me and my boy Bailey rocking red and pink” — Sue Patrick

2 /17 “Little and large” — Sony Lou

3 /17 “This is me on my 18 hander and my friend on her 15.2hh” — Sam Cook

4 /17 “My grouch in his full set” — Rebecca Kaye

5 /17 “This is my pony, Jazz. His hi-viz is so simple but it’s driver language that most understand and slow down for. I put L’s on my youngster as we have no one else to ride out with. He’s pretty good in traffic as he’s seen lots of it over the years but if you can get the cars to slow down it makes it that bit safer” — Nikki Hitchen

6 /17 “This was my filly at a month old wearing some hi-viz. We were out with her dam who was covered in hi-viz” — Tabz Reeves

7 /17 “They might be small, but their hi-viz is mighty. Even if it was my bigger horse’s quarter sheet folded into four!” — Nicola Good

8 /17 “Following the rainbow” — Heather Dunning

9 /17 “With my horse Rosie” — Michelle Thomson

10 /17 “This is me and my seven-year-old Connemara, Storm. We compete in all disciplines but endurance is our favourite. Keeping up our fitness in the winter around work is hard so I have done some creative sewing and made him visible for the half light and dark evenings. I also wear a head torch over my riding helmet to help us be seen” — Hannah Sedgwick

11 /17 “Me and my mare, Honey, ready for hacking” — Mia Mills

12 /17 “Pumpkin ready to go” — Emma Haroldsdottir

13 /17 “My daughter and our mares Ruby and Bunny always like to match” — Melanie Derrick

14 /17 “Pretty in pink. He’s a boy by the way!” — Abbi Newton

15 /17 “This is my daughter Liberty and her Shetland pony, Blackie. We have gone for the multi-coloured look to make sure we are seen on our morning hacks in Herefordshire” — Lydia Wise

16 /17 “Rowanlea Riding School, Barry, near Carnoustie. This was a couple of years ago when 87 of the school’s riders looked colourful” — Alison Duncan