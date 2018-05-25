H&H Festival of Eventing favourite: meet Frankie Fox, 11, and her 20-year-old pony — ‘this is our grand finale’

It is almost time for the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing to kick off, and today we meet the final rider in this series that is taking part, and find out her story…

Frankie Fox with Rookie

Name: Frankie Fox



Horse’s name: Rookie



Class entered: 70cm



What’s the story?

“I am 11-years-old and I’ve had my 13hh pony, Rookie, for the past three-and-a-half years. He is 20 now and is an amazing all-rounder — he’s a pro at everything. I usually only manage to ride him Friday to Sunday as we live in London during the week and he is kept in Oxfordshire. I’m so excited about the H&H Festival of Eventing”

Why have you decided to enter the H&H Festival of Eventing?

“This will be my last big event on Rookie as he will then be for loan as I have outgrown him. I’ve never done a three-day event and I thought this competition would be a good grand finale for us.”

What are you most looking forward to about the H&H Festival of Eventing?

“We have done a lot of dressage and showjumping but only a handful of one-day events, so I’m really looking forward to getting the opportunity to go around the cross-country course.”

Do you have a secret weapon?

“I have a lucky pair of socks that I won at my first proper competition — they seem to bring us good luck, so I never compete without wearing them.”

Tell us a fun fact about your horse

“Rookie has a big personality and although he is very sweet, he can also be quite cheeky. He can undo zips on coats and we have to double knot his lead rope when we tie him up, otherwise the next thing you know, he has undone it!”

