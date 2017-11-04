The second Horse & Hound Awards took place on Thursday, 2 November. The great and the good of the horse world gathered at Ascot Racecourse to celebrate the year in equestrianism — and show off their posh frocks
Pictures by Peter Nixon and Jon Stroud Media
H&H staff ready for the kick off
Credit: Peter Nixon
The guest speaker, double Olympic champion Mark Todd
Professional Rider of the Year Nicola Wilson with her husband Alastair and Jo Lambert, co-owner of Bulana
H&H news team Carol Phillips, Lucy Elder, Rachael Turner and Eleanor Jones
Credit: Peter Nixon
Equo Events Volunteer of the Award nominee Lyn Stebbings with her guest Derek Lyseight-Jones
Dressage rider Charlie Hutton
Eventer Alice Goring, winner of the Pikeur Amateur of the Year award
Tilly Berendt ran the auction which contributed £37,390 towards keeping Cooley Rorkes Drift with Jonty Evans. Jonty’s crowd-funding effort secured the Charles Owen Moment of the Year award
Credit: Jon Stroud Media
Lora Hawkins from Willow Farm, winner of the NAF Five Star Riding Club of the Year award
H&H’s former dressage and development editor, Alice Collins
Credit: Jon Stroud Media
Mary Tuckett, winner of the Equo Events Volunteer of the Award, with Neil Tuckett
The evening’s host, Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes
Checking out the table plan
H&H content director Sarah Jenkins introduces the evening
Credit: Jon Stroud Media
Saracen Young Rider of the Year Will Furlong and his girlfriend India Wishart
Olympic event rider Kitty King
Jane de la Mare, co-owner of Cavalor Horse of the Year Nip Tuck, with Katherine Bateson, Alan Davies and Louise Bell
Guest speaker Sir Mark Todd with H&H magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome
Credit: Peter Nixon
Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare, H&H’s charity of the year
Credit: Jon Stroud Media
Jonty Evans, whose crowd-funding efforts secured the Charles Owen Moment of the Year award
Saracen’s Patrick Walker and Michael Bacon
Credit: Jon Stroud Media
H&H content director Sarah Jenkins
Credit: Jon Stroud Media
Three generations of H&H dressage editor: Sarah Jenkins, Alice Collins and Polly Bryan
Credit: Peter Nixon
Julie Payne, winner of the Inspiration of the Year award
Nick Skelton with Clare Hadley, wife of showjumping commentator Stephen Hadley
Photographer Peter Nixon in action
Topspec Vet of the Year nominee Spike Milligan (right) with Dr Ian Beamish
The dance floor in full swing
Credit: Peter Nixon