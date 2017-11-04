The second Horse & Hound Awards took place on Thursday, 2 November. The great and the good of the horse world gathered at Ascot Racecourse to celebrate the year in equestrianism — and show off their posh frocks



Pictures by Peter Nixon and Jon Stroud Media

1 /29 H&H staff ready for the kick off Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /29 The guest speaker, double Olympic champion Mark Todd

3 /29 Professional Rider of the Year Nicola Wilson with her husband Alastair and Jo Lambert, co-owner of Bulana

4 /29 H&H news team Carol Phillips, Lucy Elder, Rachael Turner and Eleanor Jones Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /29 Equo Events Volunteer of the Award nominee Lyn Stebbings with her guest Derek Lyseight-Jones

6 /29 Dressage rider Charlie Hutton

7 /29 Eventer Alice Goring, winner of the Pikeur Amateur of the Year award

8 /29 Tilly Berendt ran the auction which contributed £37,390 towards keeping Cooley Rorkes Drift with Jonty Evans. Jonty’s crowd-funding effort secured the Charles Owen Moment of the Year award Credit: Jon Stroud Media

9 /29 Lora Hawkins from Willow Farm, winner of the NAF Five Star Riding Club of the Year award

10 /29 H&H’s former dressage and development editor, Alice Collins Credit: Jon Stroud Media

11 /29 Mary Tuckett, winner of the Equo Events Volunteer of the Award, with Neil Tuckett

12 /29 The evening’s host, Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes

13 /29 Checking out the table plan

14 /29 H&H content director Sarah Jenkins introduces the evening Credit: Jon Stroud Media

15 /29 Saracen Young Rider of the Year Will Furlong and his girlfriend India Wishart

16 /29 Olympic event rider Kitty King

17 /29 Jane de la Mare, co-owner of Cavalor Horse of the Year Nip Tuck, with Katherine Bateson, Alan Davies and Louise Bell

18 /29 Guest speaker Sir Mark Todd with H&H magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome Credit: Peter Nixon

19 /29 Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare, H&H’s charity of the year Credit: Jon Stroud Media

20 /29 Jonty Evans, whose crowd-funding efforts secured the Charles Owen Moment of the Year award

21 /29 Saracen’s Patrick Walker and Michael Bacon Credit: Jon Stroud Media

22 /29 H&H content director Sarah Jenkins Credit: Jon Stroud Media

23 /29 Three generations of H&H dressage editor: Sarah Jenkins, Alice Collins and Polly Bryan Credit: Peter Nixon

24 /29 Julie Payne, winner of the Inspiration of the Year award

25 /29 Nick Skelton with Clare Hadley, wife of showjumping commentator Stephen Hadley

26 /29 Photographer Peter Nixon in action

27 /29 Topspec Vet of the Year nominee Spike Milligan (right) with Dr Ian Beamish

28 /29 The dance floor in full swing Credit: Peter Nixon