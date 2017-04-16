Hey, big spender: 4 dream equestrian properties for sale with hefty price tags

For you: a Grade II-listed four- bedroom farmhouse, in the village of Foxham, close to Calne and Chippenham. The property was refurbished and extended in 1993/4, and is approached off the village lane along a private drive.

For the horses: 17 stables, multiple tack rooms and stores, a horse walker, 30x60m arena as well as a portakabin which is used as a yard office, and three mobile homes. Set in 34 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.5m

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone number: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk