Hey, big spender: 4 dream equestrian properties for sale with hefty price tags

1. The Manor, Buckinghamshire
For you: a seven-bedroom country estate, with a library, snooker and cinema rooms, gym, tennis court and lake. There is a self-contained annexe, and two two-bedroom cottages.
For the horses: 14 stables, two wash/solarium boxes, a covered six-horse walker, lunge pen, an AI/stock area and two isolation stables. There is a 20x60m indoor arena and around 80 acres of post and rail paddocks with 10 field shelters. Set in 121 acres.
What’s the damage? £6.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01865 790077
Visit: knightfrank.com
2. Lock Farm, Wiltshire
For you: a Grade II-listed four- bedroom farmhouse, in the village of Foxham, close to Calne and Chippenham. The property was refurbished and extended in 1993/4, and is approached off the village lane along a private drive.
For the horses: 17 stables, multiple tack rooms and stores, a horse walker, 30x60m arena as well as a portakabin which is used as a yard office, and three mobile homes. Set in 34 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.5m
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone number: 01264 850700
Visit: ruralscene.co.uk
3. Woodland Court, Surrey
For you: an Arts & Crafts house in a private and secluded setting, close to the South Downs. There are seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, library and study. Outside there is a separate two-bedroom cottage and a detached studio/office.
For the horses: seven acres of fenced paddocks, a horse walker, eight stables, a rug room, feed room and a tack room. There is also an arena and further stores and outbuildings.
What’s the damage? £2.995m
Agent: Clarke Gammon Wellers
Telephone number: 01428 664800
Visit: clarkegammon.co.uk
4. Damson Cottage Farm, Surrey
For you: a refurbished Grade II-listed farmhouse, with mature gardens. There are five bedrooms, a Tudor-beamed hall, a TV/media room, and a heated pool.
For the horses: five stables, a tack room, store room and a three bay barn with flexibility for conversion (subject to the usual consents). Set in 6.2 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.2m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01483 796800
Visit: savills.com
