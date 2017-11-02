Help your veteran stay in peak condition this winter *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

Winter can be a challenging time for the owner of a veteran horse – keeping and improving their physical condition, helping their joints cope with being stabled for longer periods of time, supporting them during the cold and wet whilst keeping their feet in good condition – these are all areas of concern for the owner of an older equine.

Older animals can have so much to give, bringing to their work a lifetime of experience. So whether you own a safe hack or a serious competition prospect, it’s worth keeping your older equine happy, healthy and enjoying life to the full.

Clean Sport

If you are still competing with your older horse then it’s vital to ensure that any feed or supplement chosen meets the Clean Sport criteria required for all levels of competition. Look for products accredited under the BETA NOPS scheme, which ensures that the whole process of production is closely controlled. As BETA NOPS members, NAF tests every raw material and every end product for NOPS (Naturally Occurring Prohibited Substances) and are also GMP+ and UFAS accredited.

Keep your horse In the Pink!

Supplementing with In the Pink Senior is a great way to add broad spectrum vitamins and minerals and daily gut support to your horse’s diet, while supporting all aspects of his general health and vitality. In the Pink Senior is specially formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of the older horse and is designed to give him all the support he needs to stay active and feeling forever young. It is recommended for all older horses and ponies, whether signs of age are obvious or not.

Senior management

Wear and tear from years of riding can result in flexibility and soundness concerns. Take action before it gets to that stage by supporting sound joints with high specification targeted nutrition. Five Star Superflex Senior is a unique formulation providing NAF’s highest specification of the key joint support nutrients, working in synergy with rich natural sources of Omega 3 fatty acids and naturally sourced antioxidants to support healthy, flexible joints in older horses and ponies still leading active lives.



Stamp out the signs of aging

As the saying goes, ‘No foot, no horse’. Whatever the cause, some horses just struggle with hoof condition, and unless it can be sorted their competitive career will ultimately be cut short. Where you see compromised hoof health, no matter what the age of your horse, feed Five Star PROFEET to provide the optimum rate of biotin working in synergy with bio-available sulphur, the essential building blocks of healthy hoof wall and natural antioxidants.

Give them the perfect breathing space

Ever noticed those tell-tale signs of respiratory stress are increasing in your older horse? Do they clear their throat when you start to trot in the warm up, or maybe just tire earlier than they used to? Respirator Boost contains fast acting herbal support for clear wind; feed when results matter.

The future of muscle power

The classic signs of the aged horse are those of muscle weakness and muscle mass loss. The flat quarters and dipped back are well known, and may be seen in any horse or pony from mid-teens to late 20s, depending on how well they’ve managed to maintain their muscle health.

As the saying goes, ‘use it or lose it’; if we can keep our older equines in work, fit and healthy, then they will remain feeling younger for longer. Your older horse may have enormous experience, and often their best wins come later in life, but does he still have the power? Feed MPower to maintain muscle power and strength in performance horses of all ages.

By providing the older equine with the right nutritional support for gut health, general health and flexible joints we can keep them in great condition to stay working and competing as OAPs – that is, of course, Old Age Performers!