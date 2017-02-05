Stay warm and dry with an equestrian property complete with an American barn

Keep out of the wind and rain with our pick of equestrian properties for sale complete with an American barn

1. Southfield House Farm, Co. Durham



For you: a period house dating from the 18th century, with four bedrooms, a large kitchen with an AGA, games room and formal gardens.

For the horses: two separate American barns, one with five boxes adjacent to a small field and the main paddock, and the other with a high ceiling that is ideal for machinery, and five further boxes, plus a secure tack room. Set in 17.25 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.1m

Agent: Sanderson Young

Telephone number: 0191 2233500

Visit: www.sandersonyoung.co.uk

2. Woodlands Farm, Surrey

For you: a stud farm with a two-bedroom house with a separate office, which could be a third bedroom, and an open-plan kitchen with an AGA.

For the horses: 40 stables in varying American barns, a stud office, grooms’ facilities, a 20x60m sand school, 20x25m lunge ring, horse walker, various barns and 50 acres of land.

What’s the damage? £1.75m

Agent: Churchill Country & Equestrian

Telephone number: 01403 700222

Visit: www.churchillcountry.com

3. Park View, Hertfordshire

For you: a four-bedroom house with views over open countryside and a self-contained timber-built cottage to the side of the main house.

For the horses: an American barn with 10 Monarch boxes, a feed room and a secure tack room with storage. There are a further 12 boxes in a traditional yard, plus an all-weather arena and horse walker. Set in 28 acres.

What’s the damage? In excess of 1.75m

Agent: ECR Properties

Telephone number: 01449 711727

Visit: www.ecrproperties.com

4. Claremont, Lincolnshire

For you: a bungalow, with planning consent for a replacement family house. The existing property has four bedrooms and there is a large garage with potential for further accommodation, subject to planning.

For the horses: an American barn is currently arranged as three large boxes and one smaller. There is plenty of storage space for tack and machinery, and the paddock is just over two acres in size.

What’s the damage? £320,000

Agent: Robert Bell

Telephone number: 01522 538888

Visit: www.robert-bell.org

