Heading to Olympia? 8 genius products you need to snap up in the shopping village

Olympia is as much about retail therapy as it is about competition, and shopping at Olympia is always an opportunity to eye up items that are new to the market. H&H’s products editor Polly Bryan has been scouting around the shopping village to bring you her pick of the best new and innovative products out there.

1. The dream jacket

The new technical jacket by Hacks and Hills really caught my eye. I love the military style and flattering tailored fit, plus the hidden pocket perfect for carrying a phone and keys. It’s weatherproof, breathable and moisture wicking, with gorgeous Liberty of London fabric lining.

Where to find it: stand G212

2. A super-comfy bed for while you’re away competing

Sick of uncomfortable nights sleeping at competitions, or anywhere else for that matter? You need to get your hands on a self-inflating, super comfy Bundle Bed, which unrolls complete with pillow and colourful duvet. You’ll wonder how you ever managed without it…

Where to find it: stand G264

3. Game-changing fashion

International young rider Erin Williams has managed to juggle dressage with launching her own fashion brand this year, Black Heart. I was impressed by the quality and versatility of this classy range – with a supportive high waistband and clever phone pocket, the leggings have been designed for comfort while riding as well as in the gym, while the new Performance breeches are super flattering.

Where to find it: stand G215

4. Something for War Horse fans

If, like me, you’re a fan of War Horse, you’ll love this new album, War Horse: the Story in Concert with the story narrated by Michael Morpurgo and Joanna Lumley, accompanied by music performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The full collector’s edition is something special — it includes the album on vinyl as well as the CD, plus a military style canvas bag, coffee table book featuring the full script and a certificate signed by Michael Morpurgo himself.

Where to find it: stand G252

5. A limited edition helmet

I’m a sucker for anything in rose gold so I couldn’t pass by the chance to try on this gorgeous new, limited edition Kask helmet in blue, with rose gold chrome. It looks seriously stylish and I also really appreciated the comfort of the soft, eco-leather chin strap.

Where to find it: stand G150

6. Handy spurs

I was intrigued by the Flex-on Eper-On spurs I spotted on the Country Frog stand. They snap securely to your boot — and looked smarter than I expected — and come with changeable rowels. With three different height options, they could make switching your spurs as you ride different horses a thing of the past.

Where to find it: stand G254

7. A Doggy Bag that could change your life…

I found myself completely fascinated by the Doggy Bag — which transforms a wet, muddy dog into a clean, dry one in seconds. It uses a super absorbent fabric with friction that absorbs much more water than a normal towel and also peels off dirt, containing it within the bag. The bag dries fast, too, so you don’t get that damp dog smell lingering.

Where to find it: stand G192

8. A very clever hunt coat

On first glance the Helite hunt coat — available at Treehouse Sporting Colours — looks like a traditional, smart hunt coat, albeit windproof, showerproof and machine washable, but it comes with a subtly fitted inner air jacket. It’s also possible to buy just the softshell outer and fit your own Helite air jacket underneath, so you don’t have to compromise on safety to look stylish on the hunting field this winter.

Where to find it: stand G105

