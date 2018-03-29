The start of something spectacular? Meet WEG hopefuls Harriet Nuttall and Galway Bay Jed

They have already tasted a five-star atmosphere as part of the British Nations Cup in Dublin last year, but for Somerset-based Harriet and her father Rupert’s 10-year-old gelding Galway Bay Jed, that was just the start of what could be a spectacular career.

The 17.2hh Jed is by Romanov II, the former Foxhunter champion and top international performer for Britain’s Philip Spivey and Ireland’s Bertram Allen, out of a Dutch-bred Lux mare and has been produced by Harriet from a five-year-old after being bought in Ireland.

Among numerous good performances in 2017, he and Harriet won the Queen’s Cup at Hickstead and headed a world ranking class in Spain. This may be their year to make even more of a mark on the world stage.

“We’re currently working on consistency on the Spanish Sunshine Tour and if he feels great, I’d like to be on early five-star Nations Cup team,” says Harriet, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday and announced her engagement to jockey Will Biddick. “My goal is to be part of the British team at Hickstead. From the way he jumped in the Queen’s Cup, I think Jed definitely could be a Hickstead horse and to be in the team at our home Nations Cup has always been a dream of mine. But my ultimate ambition is to go to the World Equestrian Games at the end of the summer. I do know that we have to prove ourselves first, but I’m definitely aiming high this year!”

