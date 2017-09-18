If you're considering a hanging cheek snaffle bit for your horse, then read a bitting expert's view on how it works and what types of horse it best suits

How does a hanging cheek snaffle work?

“There is a lot of misinformation about the action of the hanging cheek,” says Horse Bit Hire’s Gail Johnson. “I do a lot of bit testing and fitting, and I’ve found that this type of bit doesn’t produce the poll pressure it is typically marketed to.

“The cheek pieces fasten onto the top loop and the reins onto the lower. When rein pressure is applied, the top part of the cheek tilts and the cheek pieces often become baggy and bulge away from the face, which raises the question — is any poll pressure being applied?”

Ema Odlin from The Horse Bit Shop agrees: “When you put pressure on a hanging cheek piece, the cheek pieces go loose so it’s impossible for it to put pressure down the bridle track over the poll because the cheek pieces are loose.”

What impact does it have on the horse?

“People often say that their horse won’t accept a hanging cheek due to the poll pressure — my thoughts are that not all horses are happy with a hanging cheek because of the increased central tongue pressure caused by the mouthpiece tilting when rein pressure is applied, or that the mouthpiece choice isn’t right,” Gail says.

“This type of bit cheek offers more stability than a loose ring and due to the action within the mouth, it generally offers more braking control than an eggbutt.”

What sort of horse does it suit best?

“Horses can sometimes over-bend in this type of cheek, so I wouldn’t generally use this bit on a horse with a tendency to tuck behind the verticle,” says Gail.

