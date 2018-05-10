Heading to Royal Windsor with a hack? Find out what the judge will be looking for

Greer Taverner will be judging the ride section of the open and novice hacks at Royal Windsor Horse Show tomorrow (11 May 2018). Find out what she’ll be looking for — and what her pet hates are

Who is Greer Taverner?

Greer, who works with horses full time, is based in Hertfordshire and is part of the Harvey show team, who are renowned on the circuit for producing plaited horses and ponies to the highest level.

She began her career as a lead rein jockey, making her way up the plaited pony ranks and now competes in a range of horse classes.

What is her biggest win to date?

“I have been lucky enough to have wins at most county shows including Windsor,” she says. “I have also won at Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International.”

What is her judging experience?

“While this is my first time judging at Windsor, I have been fortunate to judge at other county shows including South of England, The Hickstead Derby and the National Championship Show,” she says. “Judging the championship in the main ring at Hickstead will take some beating.”

“I’ve always wanted to judge at Windsor so I am very much looking forward to it — I will be judging the ride section of the open and novice hacks.”

What will she be looking for on show day?

“I will be looking for a hack which walks into the ring with presence. It must be quality and have that ‘I want to win’ attitude.”

It must be and have that attitude.” “A hack should ride like a hack should look — elegant and classy with manners to burn.”

What are Greer’s pet hates?

“I hate horses being rushed out of their stride and let to go on the forehand.”

out of their stride and let to “There isn’t much I would let a hack off for, especially at a show as prestigious as Royal Windsor.”

“My other pet hate is novice horses that haven’t had experience of other riders at home.”

Don’t miss next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (17 May 2018) for full reports and coverage from the Royal Windsor Horse Show



