From walking the course to what to wear: H&H’s ultimate guide to the Grand National

If you’re one of the lucky racegoers heading to this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival (6-8 April 2017), check out our guide to visiting Aintree with all the information you need

What to wear

Aintree racecourse doesn’t set an official dress code as such, however, smart wear is expected and what most spectators opt for.

There is often a mixture of attire from tweed (depending on the weather) and summer dresses (regardless of the weather!), with plenty of fake tan — after all this is Liverpool.

Described as a ‘spectacle of colour’, many visitors will showcase their favourite raceday outfits, so expect some interesting sights among the crowd.

Sports clothes and fancy dress are a definite no-no at the Grand National meeting.

Getting there

By train…

The best, and easiest, method of reaching the racecourse is normally by train, although services in the region may be affected by strike action this year.

The nearest mainline station is Liverpool Lime Street. It is a short walk from Liverpool City Centre station — where you can catch a train to Aintree.

Aintree Station is directly opposite the racecourse, where regular trains run every 15 minutes on racedays.

Despite the industrial action, Merseyrail says it will run trains between Liverpool City Centre and Aintree every 7.5 minutes at key times on Grand National day, but warns other routes in the region are likely to be disrupted.

By bus…

The racecourse can be reached by bus on services 300, 311, 345, 350 and 351 — both to and from Liverpool.

From Bootle New Strand take route 61A.

By car…

From the south, leave the M6 at Junction 21A and join M62 west.

Leave M62 at J6 to join M57 — follow signs for races.

From the north, leave M6 at J26 and join M58 — follow signs for races.

From the Mersey Tunnels follow signs for Preston, then for A59 and then signs for races.

By air…

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is the nearest airport to the racecourse and is a 20 minute drive away.

Manchester Airport is approximately a 45 minute drive.

Where to park

There is parking at the racecourse for up to 1,800 cars.

For the Grand National Festival car parking is limited and must be purchased in advance. It is not available on the day.

Call: 0344 579 3001.

Walk the Grand National course

Get close to the huge National fences — including The Chair, Becher’s Brook and the Canal Turn — during tours organised by the racecourse each morning over the three-day meeting.

New this year is ‘course tour buggy’ trips — enjoy a 30-minute ride round the impressive track (highly recommended to see).

Starting point is in the centre of the course and they will be leaving every 5-10 minutes from 10.10-12noon.

There is no booking for this — it is first come, first served.

Walking the course is possible too — racegoers should download the Aintree App. When registering at the starting point, visitors will receive an enamel ‘course tour souvenir’ badge.

