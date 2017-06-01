What is life like for a groom on the road with a four-star eventer?

1 /15

Up well before the crack of dawn

By 7.30am at Tweseldown Racecourse, Francis Whittington’s groom, Sharon, has already been there an hour. Her day started at 2am when she got up and headed to the yard to start the process of feeding, rugging, booting up, and loading four horses onto the lorry. At 4.30am, the horsebox pulled out of the yard

Credit: Peter Nixon