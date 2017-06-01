What is life like for a groom on the road with a four-star eventer?

Have you ever wondered what life is like for a top rider's groom — the one who keeps everything running smoothly on competition day? H&H followed Francis Whittington's groom Sharon Mepham for the day at Tweseldown to find out... Don't miss the full feature in today's issue of H&H magazine (1 June 2017)
Up well before the crack of dawn
By 7.30am at Tweseldown Racecourse, Francis Whittington’s groom, Sharon, has already been there an hour. Her day started at 2am when she got up and headed to the yard to start the process of feeding, rugging, booting up, and loading four horses onto the lorry. At 4.30am, the horsebox pulled out of the yard
Credit: Peter Nixon
Tack confusion?
Sharon frequently checks a black book, which has details of the tack each horse wears. “With so many horses and different phases to tack up for, I sometimes forget which bit a horse wears or whether it needs a flash or martingale — they might wear three different bits in a day,” she says
Credit: Peter Nixon