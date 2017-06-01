What is life like for a groom on the road with a four-star eventer?

Have you ever wondered what life is like for a top rider's groom — the one who keeps everything running smoothly on competition day? H&H followed Francis Whittington's groom Sharon Mepham for the day at Tweseldown to find out... Don't miss the full feature in today's issue of H&H magazine (1 June 2017)

