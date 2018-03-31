Think you can face the grooming challenge? 5 greys you won’t want to miss out on

If you’re not put off by the prospect of keeping a grey horse clean, take a look at this selection of grey horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Family all-rounder’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This full Connemara has an exceptional temperament and is a big boned type that enjoys his work. He has competed at low level dressage, showjumping and cross-country and loves beach, forest and sponsored rides, plus road work. He’s a superstar.”

View the advert

2. ‘Future star’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “Lillibet is a bold, powerful jumping mare with exceptional technique and scope to spare. She has been placed in every outing in British Eventing (BE) five-year-old classes in her first season last year. She was carefully backed and professionally produced to ensure her confidence and bold willing nature are fostered for her big future ahead. She is a natural galloping horse who jumps anything in front of her in any sphere with ease. This classy mare moves very well and has eye-catching paces to match her stunning looks and conformation. She demonstrates a consistent and trainable nature on the flat and is already showing changes. She is snaffle-mouthed and responsive to hand and leg in all phases. She hacks well alone or in company and is easy to catch and turn out, good with the farrier and excellent to clip. She is well behaved and straightforward to care for and easy in every respect in hand. She is in competition condition and ready to compete this season. A truly beautiful girl with enormous potential to achieve winning results with an ambitious partner.”

View the advert

3. ‘Smart’

Height: 17.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 14

Selling points: “This horse has draghunted with the Berks and Bucks for four seasons and introduced a novice rider to the sport. He also foxhunted as a youngster in Ireland, has excellent manners and will go first or last. He has team chased as the lead horse at novice and intermediate and hunted during winter 2017 with the Avon Vale, again with a novice rider. He has unaffiliated evented and would go further with the right rider who is prepared to work on his dressage. He is good to hack alone or in company and is a genuine, honest horse that is friendly with a lovely temperament and a pleasure to have on the yard.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has three balanced paces with fluid and expressive movement and very good lateral work with correct flying-changes. He scored over 70% in his first elementary test. He has evented up to one-star and novice level but is still eligible for grassroots. He has jumped double clear in foxhunter showjumping classes and arena eventing, all with a snaffle mouth. He is good to do and fit and ready to start 2018.”

View the advert

5. ‘Willing’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This good-looking mare has been hunting and whipping in to the Fernie this season. She is fit and ready to go and is tough and able to hunt all day. She is good across country and jumps very well in the school. She is good to do, willing and would suit a parent and teenager.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way