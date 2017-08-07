On the fifth anniversary of Britain winning our first Olympic dressage gold medal in Greenwich in 2012, we look back at pictures of that historic day
Time flies: how has it been five years since Laura Tomlinson and Mistral Hojris were on their way to team gold and individual bronze?
Credit: Trevor Meeks
A lot has changed for Laura since 2012 — include a wedding and two children
Credit: Trevor Meeks
‘The old Alf’s back, he felt fantastic; he gave me the performance of a young horse which makes me feel really emotional,’ said Laura on that record-breaking day in August 2012
Credit: Trevor Meeks
In December 2013, Laura officially retired ‘Alf’ from competition in front of a packed house at the London International Horse Show at Olympia
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Where the magic happened: the view on entering the arena in Greenwich
Credit: Trevor Meeks
It was Carl Hester who got the team off to an excellent start with Uthopia, wowing the crowds and the judges for a score of 80.571%
Credit: Trevor Meeks
‘I was really, really pleased with that — I’m absolutely thrilled,’ said Carl after his test
Credit: Trevor Meeks
There was no doubt who these spectators were supporting…
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Celebrities in the making: London 2012 put Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro firmly in the spotlight
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Aged just 26 at the time, Charlotte kept her cool in only her second season at grand prix to score 83.286% on Valegro and top the individual leader board
Credit: Trevor Meeks
‘It was the ultimate dream to get here and win gold; Valegro’s the horse of a lifetime,’ Charlotte said
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Emotions ran high on that golden day. ‘It’s so surreal,’ said Charlotte
Credit: Trevor Meeks
A view to remember: the dressage arena in Greenwich
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Record breakers: Britain took to the podium to collect their first Olympic dressage medal
Credit: Trevor Meeks
A golden kiss: Charlotte with her treasured medal
Credit: Trevor Meeks