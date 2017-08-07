On the fifth anniversary of Britain winning our first Olympic dressage gold medal in Greenwich in 2012, we look back at pictures of that historic day

1 /15 Time flies: how has it been five years since Laura Tomlinson and Mistral Hojris were on their way to team gold and individual bronze? Credit: Trevor Meeks

2 /15 A lot has changed for Laura since 2012 — include a wedding and two children Credit: Trevor Meeks

3 /15 ‘The old Alf’s back, he felt fantastic; he gave me the performance of a young horse which makes me feel really emotional,’ said Laura on that record-breaking day in August 2012 Credit: Trevor Meeks

4 /15 In December 2013, Laura officially retired ‘Alf’ from competition in front of a packed house at the London International Horse Show at Olympia Credit: Trevor Meeks

5 /15 Where the magic happened: the view on entering the arena in Greenwich Credit: Trevor Meeks

6 /15 It was Carl Hester who got the team off to an excellent start with Uthopia, wowing the crowds and the judges for a score of 80.571% Credit: Trevor Meeks

7 /15 ‘I was really, really pleased with that — I’m absolutely thrilled,’ said Carl after his test Credit: Trevor Meeks

8 /15 There was no doubt who these spectators were supporting… Credit: Trevor Meeks

9 /15 Celebrities in the making: London 2012 put Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro firmly in the spotlight Credit: Trevor Meeks

10 /15 Aged just 26 at the time, Charlotte kept her cool in only her second season at grand prix to score 83.286% on Valegro and top the individual leader board Credit: Trevor Meeks

11 /15 ‘It was the ultimate dream to get here and win gold; Valegro’s the horse of a lifetime,’ Charlotte said Credit: Trevor Meeks

12 /15 Emotions ran high on that golden day. ‘It’s so surreal,’ said Charlotte Credit: Trevor Meeks

13 /15 A view to remember: the dressage arena in Greenwich Credit: Trevor Meeks

14 /15 Record breakers: Britain took to the podium to collect their first Olympic dressage medal Credit: Trevor Meeks