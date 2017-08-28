Goodbye, summer — make the most of it with these great events

Sadly it’s nearly the end of summer, but it’s not too late to make the most of the last few days of it with your horse. Take a look at this range of competitions on offer



Unaffiliated dressage



Date: 2 September

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from intro to medium plus an open freestyle class.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 2 September

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “Senior affiliated showjumping from 80cm to 1.30m open.”

Enter now

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 22 September

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from clear round and 35cm to 55cm, split into junior and senior sections. Prize money and rosettes for all classes.”

Enter now

Hunter trial

Date: 2 September

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “A range of classes on offer from 25-35cm to 85cm with pairs, junior and senior sections. This is a friendly, fun, confidence building and supportive event.”

Enter now

Arena cross-country

Date: 3 September

Venue: Laughton Manor, Sleaford

Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This is another of our events using cross-country fences in an arena. The competition is open to both ponies and horses,both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height.”

Enter now

Combined training

Date: 3 September

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from 80cm to intermediate (up to 1.25m) with British Eventing dressage tests, plus an option to jump more schooling rounds if you wish.”

Enter now

