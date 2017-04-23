‘How is he going to understand me, I don’t speak Dutch?’ — and other bizarre questions asked when selling a horse

When we asked you what the strangest questions you had been asked when selling your horse, we were inundated with replies — from the lady who wanted a horse to match her wedding dress, to the buyer who was after a discount because of a winter coat

1. “Can we buy it for £1,000 less because it has a winter coat?” — Rachel Stock

2. “‘Is it ready to go out affiliated jumping?’ asked of an 11.1hh beginners’ lead rein pony who had been a lady of leisure for the previous two years. Unless they were planning on buying her a trampoline they were on a hiding to nothing.” — Joanna Broughton

3. “‘How is he going to understand me, I don’t speak Dutch?’. I answered ‘not to worry, neither does he’…” — Astrid Bolton

4. “I was selling a cream mare once and the lady brought a photo of her wedding dress to see if the mare would match her wedding dress (champagne coloured!)” — Christina Mulqueen

5. “Is the grey faster than the bay because he wears shoes?” — Cheryl Cundall

6. “What does it eat?” — Julia Chaplin

7. “I was selling a set of showjumps, and a woman rang and asked if they would fit in her car” — Linda Jenkins

8. “‘But I wanted a spotty one’. Then why have you come to try my Chesnut gelding, advertised with pictures?!” — Abi Hitchcock

9. “When I was looking to buy a few years ago, I became very confused with the ‘For Sale’ ads I was seeing online in Ireland. People were asking for £1000s for horses advertised as 16.2 ISH. I could not understand why people would ask for so much money when they couldn’t be bothered to put a measuring stick to their horses rather than just rounding their height off. To my complete embarrassment I asked just that question when prospecting and was bluntly told ISH meant Irish Sports Horse… I bought a cob in the end!” — Elaine Lynch

