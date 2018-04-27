Going spotty? 8 photos of Appaloosas that will make you want to go out and buy one

While spotted horses are usually the odd ones out, imagine a show completely devoted to these wonderfully marked marvels?

Held at Thompson House Equestrian Centre in Wigan, SpotFest North West is one of three society shows that takes place throughout the year and is open to spotted horses and ponies registered or unregistered with the British Spotted Pony Society (BSpPS).

With nine championships and a variety of prizes on offer, spotted horses and ponies of all sizes and colours were presented for judging. But who won big at this unique and colorful show?

1. Gizmo

Rose Smith’s Gizmo certainly took the consistency award, winning both the in-hand, ridden and working hunter accolades on route to the overall supreme honours. Ridden by Rose and handled by Meg Tomlinson, the team don’t hail from the show scene but came to the fore to head the final line-up.

2. Birling Trumpcard

Last year’s supreme champion at the Spotfest finals, the minature stallion Birling Trumpcard, landed the reserve supreme title for owner Denise Stotan. “He’s a real showman and always enjoys competing,” said Denise.

3. Tyersal El Cid

Rachael Leyland and Tyersal El Cid took the open ridden and reserve champion horse before taking the second reserve spot in the supreme championship. “Cid” was standing in for Rachael’s other horse Safari who was unable to attend the show due to a stable mishap.

4. Marbledale Tinky Winky

Marbledale Tinky Winky took the main register reserve championship award. Show organiser Denise Stotan said that the youngster ‘behaved beautifully all day’.

5. Snickers

Snickers and Marie Campbell landed the reserve working hunter rosette.

6. Oh Nana Whats My Name

Susan Sterling and her daughter Rose’s Ladyshore Oh Nana Whats My name, who also competes in driving classes, claimed the BSpPS provisional register championship and were overall BSpPS reserves.

7. Supreme line-up

What a picture the three supreme champion victors look. From L-R: Supreme champion, Gizmo; reserve supreme, Birling Trumpcard; and second reserve supreme, Tyersal El Cid

Anybody interested in spotted ponies can find more information on the British Spotted Pony Society website. The next Spotfest is West Midlands on 14 July at The Three Counties Showground Malvern, while Spotfest South West takes place at The Grange Equestrian Centre, Okehampton, Devon on 15 September.

Photos by: Amy Griffiths Photography

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday