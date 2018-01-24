Fancy running away with the circus as a groom? Now could be your chance…

As far as far-flung dreams go, running away with the circus is up there. But a magical opportunity to travel the country with a team of enchanting steeds has come up at the iconic village green Giffords circus — a topsy, turvy world where horses mix with the supernatural.

Established by Nell and Toti Gifford it has toured the south of England since 2000 — with horses at its very heart. And now the company is on the hunt for a groom to join its busy team.

“We are looking for a highly organised individual with plenty of experience in horse care ,” says Tessa Carnegie, communications manager at Giffords.

“The ideal candidate will be flexible, and also capable of thinking on behalf of themselves and others. As with everyone who is involved in the circus, they will need to be reactionary.”

The new groom will be responsible for the care and pre-show preparation for one horse and six ponies, both at the Giffords base, Fennells Farm near Stroud, and then once the circus heads out on tour.

Sounds tempting? Put your summer on hold: you must be available from 19 March until mid-October.

“As we are constantly on the move the team needs to be highly communicative, especially on days when we change grounds,” says Tessa. “The horses always take precedence, and we ensure they are loaded and unloaded, fed and watered before anything else, so our new groom must be able to rise to the high standards we have in place.”

And will there be any surprises for the new recruit? “Expect the unexpected and all will be well,” says the founder Nell. “When we created this whole thing, I held the jewel of my childhood up to my eye, and thought if I saw ponies, a dressing up box and a tent, that was Giffords circus.”

Accommodation will be provided and a driving licence with the ability to tow is preferable. Find out more at giffordscircus.com/job-vacancies

