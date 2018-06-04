Get jumping with these 7 unmissable training and competition opportunities

If you want to show off or practice your showjumping skills take a look at these competitions and clear round training shows you need to enter
Senior British Showjumping
Date: 16 June
Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire
Details: “This show features classes from clear round and British Novice up to 1.30m.”
Unaffiliated summer showjumping series
Date: 16 June
Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, near Swindon
Details: “This competition has an all-day clear round plus classes ranging from 1ft-1ft6 up to 3ft3 with sunshine tour, Cricklands and Trailblazer qualifiers. There is a £12 cash prize available to the winner of each class if there are more than six entries.”
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 17 June
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “This event has a cross poles clear round and then classes ranging from 40cm up to 1.10m.”
Power X show
Date: 17 June
Venue: Inchcoonans Competition & Livery Yard, Errol
Details: “This event offers classes ranging in height from 30cm poles on the ground and cross poles up to 95cm. Each class has an optimum time in which rounds must be completed in with corresponding faults awarded.”
Stride into Monday
Date: 18 June
Venue: Mare and Foal Sanctuary, Coombe Park
Details: “This weekly jump day features a course of showjumps which can be jumped between 8am and 8pm. It is £15 per horse for 45 minutes.”
Clear round showjumping
Date: 21 June
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “This clear round happens between 5.30pm and 8pm in an indoor arena. Starting at 2ft, the course gradually goes up in height to 3ft and above after 7.30pm.”
British Showjumping
Date: 24 June
Venue: Holmside Hall Equestrian, Durham
Details: “This show features classes from clear round and 80cm up to 1.30m.”
