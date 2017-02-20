Get jumping: 7 competitions you need to enter this week

If you want to make the most of a range of indoor showjumping competition this week, take a look at this great selection of competitions on offer to suit all abilities.
British Showjumping
Date: 25 February
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1.10m open.”
Affiliated showjumping
Date: 25 February
Venue: Richmond Equestrian Centre, Richmond
Details: “Classes from British Novice to 1.30m open.”
British Showjumping Club competition
Date: 25 February
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m including pony, horse and schools league competition.”
Fun showjumping
Date: 25 February
Venue: Codden Hill Equestrian, Barnstaple
Details: “A huge range of classes available from 40cm to 90cm with speed, accumulator, pairs and even stirrup-less competitions.”
Jump and go
Date: 25 February
Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Riding Mill
Details: “Classes from 55-75cm. This popular event is a great way to experience winter showjumping without having to wait around hours for different classes. Competitors warm up in groups of between four and six riders, then jump the first course and then jump-off if clear. Then the course is raised and the same thing happens at the next height. The results are calculated at the end of the day when all groups have finished and rosettes are posted out.”
Junior showjumping
Date: 26 February
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from clear round and 70cm to 1.10m open including a range of qualifiers.”
Indoor winter showjumping league
Date: 26 February
Venue: Lim Kiln Farm Equestrian Centre, Fakenham
Details: “Classes from clear round (lead-reins welcome) and 40cm to 90cm. Open to juniors and seniors on horses or ponies with rosettes awarded to sixth in all classes.”
