Get on and go: 5 established event horses you need in your yard

If you’re looking for an event horse to either show you ropes or go up the levels with, take a look at this selection of great event horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Outstanding’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This horse has 22 BE points, having been placed in the top 10 in every single novice BE (British Eventing) competition. He has had one intermediate novice run, finishing second and he won his most recent novice and also qualified for the novice regional final at Keysoe. He is now easily ready for intermediate. He is really scopey with a can-do attitude and desire to please. Very consistent in his flat work, never hot headed and has lovely natural, uphill movement. He is 100% safe to clip, catch, in the box, and a delight to hack. He has never been lame or unwell, totally uncomplicated in every way – just one of life’s very very good guys.”

View the advert

2. ‘Serious superstar’

Height: 17.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This horse is working at medium level dressage, has been placed at one-star eventing and has qualified for newcomers second round and the Blue Chip championships twice. He has three natural, elevated paces and finds medium work easy. He has the scope for advanced eventing and has achieved everything so far with an amateur rider. Hacks out alone and in company and doesn’t have any vices. He is an absolute gentleman to handle and is a big star of the future in the right hands.”

View the advert

3. ‘Super smart’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “LSS Lanzarote has successfully competed at BE novice with multiple top-10 placings. He has 10BE points and flew around his first intermediate with a clear cross-country. He will be aimed at the CIC2* seven year old championships if not sold. He is a forward going ride with plenty of scope to go on up the grades.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Truly special’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “A lot of fun is waiting to be had with this truly special horse. Nemo has competed up to BE novice last year gaining himself one BE point. He has fantastic, athletic paces along with a natural, scopey jump that would be good enough for pure British Showjumping (BS) or that could alternatively take him much further on in his BE career. He is also an excellent hunter, having hunted for the past three seasons. Nemo is good to do in all respects — he hacks alone or in company, goes first or last, is a calm customer, and is never strong or silly. A total gentleman, with a lot to give.”

View the advert

5. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This striking horse is a true grassroots schoolmaster. We have owned him since he was a four year old. His BE record speaks for itself with consistent double clears in his past three seasons of eventing. He has been placed at both BE90 and BE100 and is a jumping machine with a beautiful technique. He has stunning paces and could do pure dressage, amassing 15BD points in limited outings. Equally he could excel at BS and is the most straightforward ride across country you could ever dream of. He has a lovely temperament and has no vices.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way