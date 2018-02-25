Feast your eyes on this impressive Georgian equestrian home near Bucks County show

When you think of your dream equestrian home, what comes to mind? If it’s a beautiful Georgian country house set in Buckinghamshire parkland and located close to local show grounds, then The Abbey, nestling on the edge of the village of Aston Abbotts, could be right up your street.

This eight-bedroom Grade II-listed property overlooks 42.4 acres of its own farmland and mature parkland, which offers equestrians access to some of the most glorious hacking in the area.

It’s located a mere 5min drive from Bucks County showground, with major show centres Bury Farm Equestrian Village and Addington Manor within 10 miles, while the smaller but still popular show centre of Quainton Stud is around 12 miles away. With so many great competition venues on your doorstep, you won’t be short of competitions to attend, or have to spend hours getting to them.

If you’re a hunting fan, you have a choice of the Kimblewick and the Bicester with Whaddon Chase meeting in the local area, as well as Old Berkeley Beagles and the Farmers’ Bloodhounds.

The Abbey is believed to date back to the early 1800s with earlier origins in the 15th and 16th century.

The property includes a selection of outbuildings, which provide stabling in the form of a beautiful traditional stable block. Complete with several loose boxes, the yard also has a feed room, tack room, large foaling box and a wood store.

The gardens and grounds are a particular feature of this home, with the main bulk of land dedicated to parkland and open farmland, perfect for turnout and hacking. The pasture space totals around 9.44 acres.

When you come inside after a long day on the yard or out at work, you’ll be welcomed by spacious rooms, ideal for entertaining friends and a busy family life.

Offered by Knight Frank, the guide price is currently set at £4,250,000. With two extra reception rooms, the new owners will be able to extend the number of bedrooms to 10 if they wish.

On the ground floor the house is entered through the the reception hall with a gallery to the landing. The hall leads to the main reception rooms and there is an open plan kitchen/breakfast room that overlooks the garden.

The first floor has a similar scaled layout with a selection of well-sized bedrooms and bathrooms.

Head outside to the gorgeous large walled garden, where you will also find…

…a swimming pool, tennis court and other farm buildings which would enable the buyers to extend the stabling, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Ref: Horse and Hound magazine 22 Feb