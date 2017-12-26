Valegro to go eventing — and other stories that made you laugh in 2017

From day-to-day horsey struggles we are all too familiar with to some hilarious one-off moments, check out the humorous articles that have proven to be most popular with H&H readers during the past 12 months

Read by +110,000 website visitors

On 1 April, H&H reported that although Valegro’s competitive dressage career had come to an end, the 15-year-old was being prepared to make a switch to eventing, schooling over skinnies, steps and going through water. Sadly we later revealed it was an April fool, but the story went down a storm!

Read +54,000 times

If you keep your horse at a livery yard, you’ll know that the Yard Owner makes the rules, and everyone has to stick to them. Fair enough — unless your YO is completely bonkers. Here are some of the more unusual rules unlucky liveries have had to put up with…

Read +45,900 times

When the H&H team saw this impeccably neat bed (pictured, above), we were seriously impressed and decided to ask our talented readers for pictures of their impressive horsey feats. From amazing plaits to marvellous muck heaps, this perfectionist bunch is taking equestrian standards to another level…

Read +30,200 times

Choosing to date an equestrian is a toss-up. There plenty of pros (tight white breeches, impressive DIY skills…) — but a few cons that we’ll admit to as well (hairy fleeces, an aversion to holidays during the summer…)

Read +28,600 times

OK, it’s an oldie but it’s a goodie… Earlier this year, we thought it was time to give this popular feature some airtime once again and you readers lapped it up. Here are 15 (tongue-in-cheek) reasons why you could argue mares are better than geldings

Read +27,300 times

Runners in the Trafford 10k were surprised to be joined by an unusually hairy competitor in March, when a Shetland pony escaped her field and gatecrashed the race

Read +26,900 times

When our editors were asked which horses in their disciplines had names with spellings that grated on them, it didn’t take long for them to reply…

Read +23,865 times

When your test hasn’t gone quite as planned, there are some comments from the judges that you have to laugh at (…in hindsight)

Read +23,810 times

Followers of the Bicester with Whaddon Chase were surprised when Ben Stockley arrived on the hunting field in October with his horse wearing no bridle – just a headcollar.

