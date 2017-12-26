Valegro to go eventing — and other stories that made you laugh in 2017

From day-to-day horsey struggles we are all too familiar with to some hilarious one-off moments, check out the humorous articles that have proven to be most popular with H&H readers during the past 12 months
1. ‘We cant wait’: Valegro aimed at new career [April fool]
Read by +110,000 website visitors
On 1 April, H&H reported that although Valegro’s competitive dressage career had come to an end, the 15-year-old was being prepared to make a switch to eventing, schooling over skinnies, steps and going through water. Sadly we later revealed it was an April fool, but the story went down a storm!
2. 16 barmy livery yard rules you’ll struggle to believe are true
Read +54,000 times
If you keep your horse at a livery yard, you’ll know that the Yard Owner makes the rules, and everyone has to stick to them. Fair enough — unless your YO is completely bonkers. Here are some of the more unusual rules unlucky liveries have had to put up with…
3. Immaculate plaits, perfect beds and marvellous muck heaps: 7 pictures that will make you want to up your horsey game
Read +45,900 times
When the H&H team saw this impeccably neat bed (pictured, above), we were seriously impressed and decided to ask our talented readers for pictures of their impressive horsey feats. From amazing plaits to marvellous muck heaps, this perfectionist bunch is taking equestrian standards to another level…
4. 5 reasons to date an equestrian (and 5 reasons why you shouldn’t)
Read +30,200 times
Choosing to date an equestrian is a toss-up. There plenty of pros (tight white breeches, impressive DIY skills…) — but a few cons that we’ll admit to as well (hairy fleeces, an aversion to holidays during the summer…)
5. 12 reasons why mares are better than geldings
Read +28,600 times
OK, it’s an oldie but it’s a goodie… Earlier this year, we thought it was time to give this popular feature some airtime once again and you readers lapped it up. Here are 15 (tongue-in-cheek) reasons why you could argue mares are better than geldings
6. Runaway Shetland Mildred joins in with 10km race
Read +27,300 times
Runners in the Trafford 10k were surprised to be joined by an unusually hairy competitor in March, when a Shetland pony escaped her field and gatecrashed the race
7. 7 horse names that make the grammar police shudder
Read +26,900 times
When our editors were asked which horses in their disciplines had names with spellings that grated on them, it didn’t take long for them to reply…
8. 24 of the most embarrassing comments you’re likely to get from a dressage judge
Read +23,865 times
When your test hasn’t gone quite as planned, there are some comments from the judges that you have to laugh at (…in hindsight)
9. No bridle? No problem! Forgetful hunt follower uses headcollar instead
Read +23,810 times
Followers of the Bicester with Whaddon Chase were surprised when Ben Stockley arrived on the hunting field in October with his horse wearing no bridle – just a headcollar.
