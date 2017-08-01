Frankie Dettori’s son gets his first taste of Ascot (on a Shetland…)

When your father has ridden over 3,000 British winners, including clinching the Derby twice, you might think you’d want to give racing a miss — the expectation to succeed could weigh too heavily on your shoulders.

But Frankie Dettori’s youngest of five children Rocco appears to be relishing the challenge — albeit on a Shetland rather than a thoroughbred for the time being.

As 12-year-old Rocco gears up for the Shetland Pony Grand National at Olympia at the end of the year (12 – 18 December 2017), he headed to Ascot racecourse yesterday (31 July 2017) to get some top tips from his dad to give him the edge.

“After winning here on Saturday it was really special to be able to bring Rocco here, his first time on a racetrack,” said Frankie, who cruised to victory in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Enable on Saturday (29 July 2017).

“There has been more press interest in me today with Rocco, than there was on Saturday!”

As well as putting his son through his paces on the racetrack, Frankie found time to show Rocco the ropes for that iconic winning dismount.

Frankie Dettori will also be competing at Olympia to defend his title in the Markel Champions Challenge — where some of Britain’s top jump jockeys test their mettle against their Flat counterparts in an against-the-clock showjumping competition — in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

But Frankie will face stiff competition as AP McCoy is preparing to step out of retirement to rival the world’s most famous flat jockey.

Pictures by ©Cranhamphoto.com

For more information about Olympia Horse Show, visit olympiahorseshow.com

