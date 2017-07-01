6 fabulous five-year-olds you’ll want to own

If you’re searching for a young horse or pony to produce, take a look at this selection of five-year-olds for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Superb’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Annie is a perfect girl — she never puts a hoof wrong. She loads herself onto the trailer and is great to do everything with. She was a dream to start and has since done two fun rides, four dressage competitions, weekly training with riding club and a one-day event. She is always clear jumping and often placed. She hacks out alone or in company and is a superb jumper schooling over 2’3-2’6 with massive scope and is so willing with exceptional paces. She really is a perfect horse — I can’t quite believe how amazing she is and I am very proud of her. She will definitely go the distance in the right hands and would be suited to an eventing/dressage family due to her exceptional paces and scope.”

2. ‘Top potential FEI pony’

Height: 148cm

Gender: stallion

Selling points: “Morris is a stunning and eye-catching young stallion, who never fails to turn heads in even the biggest of atmospheres. He is a top class competition pony, and should also grade easily, having immaculate conformation and temperament. Recent results include scoring the second highest mark (76.8%) at the British Dressage Young Pony Qualifier at Wellington with extremely positive comments from judges. He is also qualified for Novice Silver Petplan Area Festival. Morris is very uphill, with an active hindleg and tonnes of natural presence. Morris has 16 novice points and 14 prelim points from limited outings. He is now scoring upper 60s at novice and schooling elementary work with ease. He loves his hacking, and will go anywhere, alone or in company. He is perfect and mannerly in open spaces, and also loves to jump. He lives in a yard with plenty of mares, and another stallion, and is never a problem. He is turned out most days, stabled next to a mare, and easy to deal with in a headcollar. He loves to go in the lorry, was a dream to clip (even his head), is easy to shoe and loves people.”

3. ‘Lovely nature’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This full Irish Draught has 9″ of bone and a lovely nature. She was broken as a four-year-old and is popping small fences willingly. She is 100% to handle, load, shoe and with all traffic. She has unusual but attractive roan markings and was very well behaved with hounds when autumn hunting last season. Ready to be taken on for any job.”

4. ‘Connemara’

Height: 15hh

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Shadow is a very well put together, stunning little horse. She is a full bred registered Connemara with impeccable manners in and out of the stable and is an absolute dream to have about and handle. Shadow is a quality horse that would be a top potential Pony Club event pony — she is flashy and has an athletic way of going. Very level and easy to ride on the flat and around a course of fences. She rides the same in a big open field and is always snaffle mouthed. She has done training shows, cross-country and unaffiliated showjumping.”

5. ‘Super’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This super mare has been backed and is riding away nicely. She has a huge, careful, athletic jump and is also very bold. She is already jumping 90-100cm courses and rarely touches a pole. She hacks out alone and isn’t spooky, being good in traffic. She loads and travels easily and is a pleasure to do. She is now ready to start her career in jumping, having already gained four double clears at British Novice and Discovery in few outings. She never stops and has a great jump.”

6. ‘Type hard to find’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a quality youngster with a loving and kind temperament. She has been placed in 85cm and British Novice BS (British Showjumping) classes and brought on slowly. She has done some dressage and schooled cross-country between 80cm and 1m including water, ditches and drops, proving to be bold and confident. She is showing great scope over jumps and will make a fantastic event/showjumper/Pony Club horse. She is great to hack and in busy traffic and she never gets silly in open spaces. She has a wonderful temperament, is never mareish and is easy in every way.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way