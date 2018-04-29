A five-bedroom farmhouse near Badminton with 16 stables, 110 acres and a manège

Never fallen in love with a property? This Gloucestershire farmhouse in the Painswick Valley could be your first.

Built in 1611 with an extension added in 1995, the house at Dell Farm has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the garden was landscaped by the Chelsea RHS gold winners, Graduate Gardeners.

The property is surrounded by open countryside and woodlands, and is also recognised as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.