A five-bedroom farmhouse near Badminton with 16 stables, 110 acres and a manège

Never fallen in love with a property? This Gloucestershire farmhouse in the Painswick Valley could be your first.
Built in 1611 with an extension added in 1995, the house at Dell Farm has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the garden was landscaped by the Chelsea RHS gold winners, Graduate Gardeners.
The property is surrounded by open countryside and woodlands, and is also recognised as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Cheltenham (11 miles) is the main regional centre, with Bath, Bristol and Stroud all within easy daily commuting distance.
And you won’t be short of top equestrian sport: Badminton Horse Trials is 20 miles away and Gatcombe Horse Trials is just 10 miles away.
Brush up on your own technique at one of the nearby training facilities including Summerhouse Equestrian and Training Centre (8.4 miles), Barton End Equestrian Centre (10 miles) and Hartpury College (17 miles).
Hunting is with The Cotswold, The Berkeley or The Duke of Beaufort’s.
Dell Farm was a dairy enterprise before converting to arable and then livestock farming. In conjunction with this the farm has enviable equine facilities, recently utilised as a thoroughbred stud, pre-training centre, eventing and point-to-point yard, as well as hunter liveries.
Priced at £3.5m, it is on the market with Strutt and Parker.
Totalling 110 acres, the land has currently been used as meadow pasture. As well as acres of green fields, there are also several sections of woodland.
There are several boxes including 10 partitioned stables and six loose boxes, plus feed a store, wash room, tack room and a few feed rooms.
Come inside where you will find the ultimate family kitchen, including an Aga and an inglenook fireplace, with a stable door leading out onto the landscaped gardens.
The study/snug complete with a wood burning stove, and the drawing/dining room with an open fire have views across to Painswick.
The garden incorporates herbaceous borders, terraced lawns complete with lavender hedging, a herb garden, a paved stone patio and a pond. In addition, there is a pavilion with light and heating.
In addition to the main house is Quaker Cottage, with two bedrooms and its own garden, while Tythe Barn incorporates a two bedroom flat which sits above a fully fitted farm office, tack room and storage barn.
