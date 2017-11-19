Fit for a queen: dream equestrian properties on the doorstep of royalty

To celebrate this week’s Royal special of Horse & Hound magazine (16 November 2017), here’s our pick of equestrian properties near to royal residences — from Sandringham to Balmoral Castle

1. The Malt House, Gloucestershire





Near to: Highgrove

For you: a Cotswold-stone village house dating back to the 18th century in Ampney Crucis. There are six bedrooms, a separate three-bedroom cottage, studio, gym/games room and landscaped gardens outside. It has a gravel drive and wrought-iron automatic gates.

For the horses: beyond the cottage is an L-shaped stable yard with three looseboxes, a general store and a tack room, opening onto hard standing. Set in two acres.

What’s the damage? £2.2m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone: 01285 659771

Visit: knightfrank.com

2. Twyford Hall, Norfolk





Near to: Sandringham

For you: a Grade II-listed 17th-century country house, set in grounds and parkland extending to about 70 acres. There are eight principal bedrooms, a one-bedroom staff wing and a one-bedroom coachman’s lodge flat above the stables.

For the horses: a range of traditional outbuildings and a stable yard, around a courtyard of brick and cobbled flint. The original stables are divided into three stalls, and the cow byre could be converted into stabling.

What’s the damage? £1.85m

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 01603 229229

Visit: savills.com

3. Steeple View, Berkshire





Near to: Windsor Castle

For you: a five-bedroom house located in a quiet and private rural road. There is extensive parking outside, with covered parking for a lorry and two car ports. The garage has a sizeable storeroom with an additional room on the first floor.

For the horses: eight stables, a tack room, grooms’ room, solarium/wash box, hay barn and a utility room. The 20x40m arena has floodlights and there are post-and-rail paddocks set in around 5.2 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.75m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone: 01344 624732

Visit: knightfrank.com

4. Whitehills Farm, Aberdennshire





Near to: Balmoral Castle

For you: a south-facing country house with a long drive and views across the valley. It has six bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen. Outside are mature gardens and a wildlife pond.

For the horses: a traditional steading with 18 stables, a timber-frame hay barn and an all-weather arena. Set in a total of 148.5 acres. For sale as two lots or as a whole.

What’s the damage? £975,000

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Telephone: 01330 826800

Visit: struttandparker.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 16 November 2017