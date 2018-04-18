A horse on the roof? You’re not hallucinating, we promise

Madeleine Silver
Pinch yourself: this yard is for real. Set in the ‘Pampas’ region of Argentina, this futuristic set-up is the home of six-goal polo player Nachos Figueras, the ‘David Beckham of polo’, and his picture-perfect family.

Think your newly-built American barn is cutting edge? Think again…