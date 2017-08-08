11 reasons we enjoyed the Festival of British Eventing as much as this dog…

Whoever was in charge of putting together the schedule for this year's Festival of British Eventing had a tough gig. The promise of top class eventing might have pulled in the punters, but once they'd arrived at Gatcombe Park, it was a whirlwind of Pony Club showjumping, the Shetland Grand National and dog agility. We're tired just thinking about the weekend...



Don't miss the full report from The Festival of British Eventing in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (10 August 2017)





1 /11 Could this dog look any more chuffed to be at Gatcombe? We don’t blame him… Credit: www.focusonhorses.com

2 /11 Those hills might mean you get your sweat on — but that view of Gatcombe House doesn’t get old… Credit: Lucy Hall

3 /11 Eventing might have taken centre stage, but we were pretty in awe of the fearless stunt riders from the Atkinson Action Horses as well Credit: © Kit Houghton

4 /11 An equine celebrity: all eyes were on the Olympic dressage champion Valegro as he paraded in the main arena with groom Alan Davies Credit: Lucy Hall

5 /11 Pony or dog? These St Bernards are bigger than your average canine spectators Credit: © Kit Houghton

6 /11 Celebrating the best of the British countryside: the Royal Agricultural College Beagles parade in the main arena Credit: © Kit Houghton

7 /11 What’s a spot of rain? Hannah Bate susses out the size of this fence Credit: WWW.FOCUSONHORSES.COM

8 /11 Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia is equally prepared for the wet weather… Credit: Getty Images

9 /11 … and the three-year-old looks to have her eye on this Shetland Credit: Getty Images

10 /11 The three days of action provided plenty of thrills and spills — including this hairy moment for Melissa Joannides as In Vogue II takes a closer look at the water Credit: WWW.FOCUSONHORSES.COM