A hairy affair: 10 fantastic Fell pony stallions in their element

Every year, Fell pony breeders and enthusiasts from across the country flock to Cumbria to compete and spectate at the breed society’s annual stallion show (12 May 2018). Held in the backdrop of Dalemain country house, the show is a shop window for those looking to scout out the next generation of future riding and breeding stallions. But who won big at the 2018 fixture?
1. Lunesdale Black Ice
Supreme of show for the second year in a row was the super-handsome stallion Lunesdale Black Ice, owned and exhibited by Katie Raine.
2. Birkettbank Master John
Future talent: reserve in the supreme was Rob Briggs’ two-year-old colt, Birkettbank Master John.
3. Hard at work
Judge David Lovegreen inspects the conformation of one of his competitors.
4. Wellbrow Edwin
Versatile: Zoe Marsden’s home-produced ridden stallion Wellbrow Edwin landed a win under saddle.
5. Stennerskeugh Kestrel
Winner of the three and four-year-old class was Bert and Carole Morland’s striking grey Stennerskeugh Kestrel, who was shown by John Potter.
6. Greenholme Hot Rod
Nicola Chippendale showed her own Greenholme Hot Rod to win the gelding section title.
7. An exciting day out
Young colts appear enthusiastic about being out on the spring grass.
8. Stennerskeugh Smoke
Elegance: Stennerskeugh Smoke won the driving class with his owner Gilly Chippendale.
9. Deepghyll Lucky Touch
Deepghyll Lucky Touch clinched a strong ridden gelding class with Gillian Ridding in the saddle.
10. Worthy champions
Overall supreme and reserve supreme show off their sashes as they stand in front of Dalemain Country House.
