A hairy affair: 10 fantastic Fell pony stallions in their element

Every year, Fell pony breeders and enthusiasts from across the country flock to Cumbria to compete and spectate at the breed society’s annual stallion show (12 May 2018). Held in the backdrop of Dalemain country house, the show is a shop window for those looking to scout out the next generation of future riding and breeding stallions. But who won big at the 2018 fixture?

1. Lunesdale Black Ice

Supreme of show for the second year in a row was the super-handsome stallion Lunesdale Black Ice, owned and exhibited by Katie Raine.

2. Birkettbank Master John

Future talent: reserve in the supreme was Rob Briggs’ two-year-old colt, Birkettbank Master John.

3. Hard at work

Judge David Lovegreen inspects the conformation of one of his competitors.

4. Wellbrow Edwin

Versatile: Zoe Marsden’s home-produced ridden stallion Wellbrow Edwin landed a win under saddle.

5. Stennerskeugh Kestrel

Winner of the three and four-year-old class was Bert and Carole Morland’s striking grey Stennerskeugh Kestrel, who was shown by John Potter.

6. Greenholme Hot Rod

Nicola Chippendale showed her own Greenholme Hot Rod to win the gelding section title.

7. An exciting day out

Young colts appear enthusiastic about being out on the spring grass.

8. Stennerskeugh Smoke

Elegance: Stennerskeugh Smoke won the driving class with his owner Gilly Chippendale.

9. Deepghyll Lucky Touch

Deepghyll Lucky Touch clinched a strong ridden gelding class with Gillian Ridding in the saddle.

10. Worthy champions

Overall supreme and reserve supreme show off their sashes as they stand in front of Dalemain Country House.

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (17 May 2018) for our full report and analysis from the Royal Windsor Horse Show



For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday