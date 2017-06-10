10 Father’s Day gifts for the equestrian man

Whether your father is a super keen or reluctant equestrian, here are 10 perfect presents to say thank you to him on 18 June

Wild and Wolf 10-in-1 Axe Multi Tool

This handy 10-in-1 gentlemen’s multi tool is a great gadget for the outdoorsy male. It is also great for doing the odd jobs around the yard. The tool comprises a kindling axe, penknife, bottle opener, can opener, mini mallet, flat head and cross head screwdrivers, file and two saws. Made of black metal with a beechwood handle, this smart accessory folds away compactly so it is easy to carry.

RRP: £19.95

Visit: hurnandhurn.com

Farlows Hip Flask with leather pouch



What man doesn’t like the odd tipple? The Farlows 6oz planished hip flask with Leather Pouch is a stylish gift for the father that likes hunting or going racing.

RRP: £59

Visit: farlows.co.uk

Atlas and I Personalised horse map

This would be a touching gift for your horsey father. The map can be of any location in the world. A bespoke silhouette is printed onto the map background and can be of your father’s favourite equine beast.

RRP: from £55

Visit: atlas-and-i.com

British Polo No.3 Botanical gin

This proudly British, quadruple distilled Polo Gin uses organic botanicals to create a flavoursome and smooth gin. It can be enjoyed on the rocks, in a gin and tonic or in another cocktail after a long day on the yard.

RRP: £39.99

Visit: britishpologin.co.uk

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Oliver Brown Sporting cuff links

Designed by a leading British wax modeller who has royal patronage, these solid sterling silver cufflinks have been created with great accuracy. Made in Birmingham, the cufflinks are hallmarked and many of the animal figures are finished with ruby eyes. They can be worn on every occasion such as in the city, out shooting or racing.

RRP: £145.00

Visit: oliverbrown.org.uk

Horse Racing’s Strangest Tales

This fun book tells of extraordinary but true stories from over 150 years of racing. A great present for any man, that can then be enjoyed by the rest of the family too.

RRP: £7.99

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Carlos Diaz Argentinian polo belt

These belts were originally made in team colours of Argentinian polo teams. Nowadays they have become quite the fashion among country folk. Each belt is hand-stitched and is a useful, fun present for your father.

RRP: £24.99

Visit: syncwithstyle.co.uk

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Horka Boot bottle opener

These metal bottle openers in the shape of a riding boot would be a very useful but yet thoughtful gift for your father.

RRP: £19.38

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Upright Folding Oak boot jack

An antique-style bootjack, made from solid oak with traditional upright folding design and long handles — a gift to make life easier.

RRP: £89.99

Visit: thepresentfinder.co.uk

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Hunter Balmoral boots

These boots are the perfect gift for an adventurous man. The Balmoral leather boots are handcrafted from water-resistant leather which is durable and offers great performance over rough and challenging terrain.

RRP: £325

Visit: hunterboots.com

Buy now at amazon.co.uk