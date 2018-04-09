Fancy showing? Don’t miss these…

If you are a massive showing fan or fancy just giving it a go, take a look at these competitions you need to enter…



BSPS show



Date: 15 April

Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “This is a show with a diverse selection of classes including Royal International Horse Show qualifiers.”

Easter show

Date: 15 April

Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Northampton

Details: “This is a fun, unaffiliated Easter-themed show with in-hand and ridden classes from youngstock to veteran and best decorated mane and tail to best Easter dog. Rosettes are awarded to those placed first to sixth with Easter eggs to every winner. Easter fancy dress is encouraged!”

Working hunter show

Date: 21 April

Venue: Inchcoonans Competition & Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Class one is 40cm with the remaining classes ranging between 50cm and 1m with a 1.05-1.10m training class too. For classes two to seven you will be required to complete a round of jumping and a small showing show which is to include a walk, trot and canter on both reins with an extended canter on one rein. 80% of the fences will be built to maximum height as indicated by the class unless otherwise stated. A maximum of 60% can be awarded for the jumping section — credit will be given for even rhythm with a good free flowing stride, good approach, even arc and clean straight landing for jumping, with 20% for the rider’s show and 20% for overall impression. Conformation will not be taken into account, but marks will be awarded for the condition of the horse or pony and suitability of turnout for a working hunter competition, and the judge will not ride any horse or pony. Rosettes up to sixth place will be awarded, dependant on the number of entries within the class.”

Affordable showing show

Date: 22 April

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This competition features a range of classes with the option to enter two classes and get two more free.”

Spring show

Date: 22 April

Venue: Willow Banks EC, Claxby

Details: “This show is open to all and has a massive range of classes, including showjumping, working hunter, in-hand and ridden options.”

Annual spring horse & dog show

Date: 22 April

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “This fun show features ridden and in-hand showing, novelty classes, showjumping, clear round, dressage, gymkhana games, fancy dress and a dog show. There are rosettes for those placed first to sixth and a trophy to the winner of each class.”

Area 14 summer show

Date: 28 April

Venue: East Byshee Cross-country Course, Surrey

Details: “This is a show packed full with a range of classes including qualifiers for the Royal International Horse Show,



Enter now BSPS Summer Championships; NPS Summer Championships; Senior Showing & Dressage Society Championship Show and the following Championships at the North of England Show — The 'Colosso Family' Supreme Mini Pony Championship; The Michaela Wood Supreme Ridden Pony Championship; The 'Torne Valley' Supreme Ridden Mountain and Moorland Championship; The 'Top Spec' Supreme Pretty Polly Ridden Championship and The 'Colosso Family' Supreme Ridden Part Bred & Anglo Arab Championship."

