Fancy having a crack at the BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup next year? Here’s what the 2018 cross-country looked like

The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,100m in length in 2018. The optimum time was six-minutes and 42 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 18 combinations from 107 starters achieved (16.8%). Sixty-five competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60.2% of starters.

Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…

Fence 1



Fence 2 — one refusal



Fence 3 — three refusals



Fence 4



Fence 5 — 17 refusals



Fence 6 — three refusals



Fence 7AB — two refusals





Fence 8



Fence 9ABC — 19 refusals







Fence 10



Fence 11AB — one refusal and one fall





Fence 12



Fence 13 — 16 refusals



Fence 14



Fence 15ABC — three refusals





Fence 16AB — seven refusals





Fence 17



Fence 18AB — one refusal





Fence 19 — one fall



Fence 20



Fence 21 — three refusals



