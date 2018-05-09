Fancy having a crack at the BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup next year? Here’s what the 2018 cross-country looked like

The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,100m in length in 2018. The optimum time was six-minutes and 42 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 18 combinations from 107 starters achieved (16.8%). Sixty-five competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60.2% of starters.
Fence 1
Fence 2 — one refusal
Fence 3 — three refusals
Fence 4
Fence 5 — 17 refusals
Fence 6 — three refusals
Fence 7AB — two refusals
Fence 8
Fence 9ABC — 19 refusals
Fence 10
Fence 11AB — one refusal and one fall
Fence 12
Fence 13 — 16 refusals
Fence 14
Fence 15ABC — three refusals
Fence 16AB — seven refusals
Fence 17
Fence 18AB — one refusal
Fence 19 — one fall
Fence 20
Fence 21 — three refusals
