Fancy having a crack at the BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup next year? Here’s what the 2018 cross-country looked like

The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,100m in length in 2018. The optimum time was six-minutes and 42 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 18 combinations from 107 starters achieved (16.8%). Sixty-five competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60.2% of starters.

Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…

Fence 1

Fence 2 — one refusal

Fence 3 — three refusals

Fence 4

Fence 5 — 17 refusals

Fence 6 — three refusals

Fence 7AB — two refusals

Fence 8

Fence 9ABC — 19 refusals


Fence 10

Fence 11AB — one refusal and one fall

Fence 12

Fence 13 — 16 refusals

Fence 14

Fence 15ABC — three refusals

Fence 16AB — seven refusals

Fence 17

Fence 18AB — one refusal

Fence 19 — one fall

Fence 20

Fence 21 — three refusals

