Are you a fan of marvellous mares? Take a look at this selection

Some people say that a good mare beats any gelding. If this sounds appealing to you, take a look at this selection of mares for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Highly talented’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: seven

Selling points: “My 13-year-old daughter has produced this pony herself. She hunted her last season and she has really taken to it jumping ditches/hedges and is happy to go at the front or back. She has competed BE (British Eventing), NSEA (National Schools’ Equestrian Association), done PC (Pony Club) rallies and camps. She won the NFU dressage championships earlier this year and was eighth at Stonar one-day event. Her team won the PC area showjumping, qualifying for the championships as well as coming third individually. This pony has the most amazing jump and is happily jumping 90/95cm and schooling much higher. We have taken her on slowly and not pushed her and she is now ready for the next jockey to continue her education and have lots of success with her.”

View the advert

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Age: seven

Selling points: “We’ve had this stunning Irish Sports Horse for two years. She has done a little bit of everything from PC, RC (riding club), cross-country, showjumping and hunting all at a basic level. This mare has impeccable manners and is a really steady, safe ride. She is perfect to load, shoe, clip and is up to date with her teeth, vaccinations and physio assessments. Currently ridden by a very capable teenager.”

View the advert

3. ‘Lovely’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: five

Selling points: “Ready to go on in any discipline. Has hunted in Ireland. Jumping a course of coloured fences and has been to hunter trials. Goes well in the school. Good to box, shoe and clip. Hacks out alone or in company and good in traffic.”

View the advert

4. ‘Lightweight cob’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: six

Selling points: “Lovely true black mare that has a kind and gentle disposition. She is snaffle mouthed and excellent in traffic with three balanced paces. She is smart enough to show, but forward and light enough for all riding club activities. She is a safe, sensible ride but not a plod and not suitable for a complete novice. This lovely mare is ready to give the right person lots of fun. No vices and good to catch, clip, box and shoe.”

View the advert

5. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 17.1hh

Age: four

Selling points: “This is a top class four-year-old ridden registered shire. She was highly placed at the National Shire Show which was her first time out ridden, gaining third in the novice ridden and pulled top in the HOYS (Horse of the Year Show) class, finishing third in the ridden out of a class of 27. She is impeccably behaved and nothing fazes her. She has unusually graceful movement for the breed and is very easy to do. She isn’t spooky or strong, is good to hack and has no vices. I have owned her since she was a yearling and she hasn’t put a hoof wrong. She also has excellent breeding to make a fabulous broodmare.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way