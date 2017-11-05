When equine royalty hits the hunting field: how many of these stars do you recognise?

For these horses, as one door has closed, another has opened. We take a look at the equine stars that have made a second career for themselves on the hunting field…

Lenamore

The 2010 Burghley winner, who also completed Badminton seven times in a row, finishing in the top 12 five times, retired to the hunting field when he finished competing prior to the 2013 eventing season. Earlier this year, US rider, Theresa Sanders, secured a day’s hunting with the Warwickshire on Lenamore (pictured) thanks to a successful bid of £1,100 in a charity auction and the generosity of his owner Lexi Jackson.

Denman and Big Buck’s

This pair of former National Hunt stars, who were both trained by Paul Nicholls, retired to the hunting field, before being fully retired earlier this year. Denman (left), the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, was ridden by Charlotte Alexander, while Big Buck’s, a hurdling hero who won 18 races in a row, has been hunted by Lucy Tucker — the pair pictured here with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale in 2014.

Bob’s Worth

Charlie and Tracy Vigors, who run Hillwood Stud in Wiltshire, took on former National Hunt star Bob’s Worth following his retirement from racing in 2016. The 12-year-old, who was trained by Nicky Henderson, won the Hennesy Gold Cup in 2012 and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2013. He is pictured here hunting with the Vine & Craven in November 2016 with Charlie and his son Harry.

Chance Du Roy

The Philip Hobbs-trained 2013 Becher Chase winner, who was also sixth in the 2014 Grand National, is pictured here autumn hunting a few weeks ago in Somerset with Laura Parker.

Another Breakfast

This 15-year-old was evented successfully to three-star level with H&H blogger Rosie Fry before he was retired. He is pictured autumn hunting a few weeks ago with the Cattistock.

Lebowski

This quirky horse was evented to four-star level by Beanie Sturgis. Before retiring in September, ‘Rotter’, who was bred for polo, was 11th at Badminton in 2016 and notched another two cross-country clears at this event this year and in 2013. He can now be found enjoying his second career with the Beaufort and is seen here being held by Beanie’s daughter, Ruby.

Menorah

Menorah, who was trained by Philip Hobbs, was retired from National Hunt racing in March this year. He won the Oaksey Chase at Sandown four times and can now be found hunting with his former jockey, Richard Johnson, with whom the 12-year-old also lives.

130 Beluga

After serving for many years with the King’s Troop, this mare, called 130 Beluga, is now loving her new hunting job with her loaner, Natalie Poulton

