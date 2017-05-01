An eye-catching dun — and 10 other ponies recently crowned champions in the ring

A native turning his hoof to workers, a first ridden champion excelling in open classes and a home-produced Dartmoor bound for the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS). Check out some of the beautiful ponies who recently won in the show ring

1. Moortown Honey Boy

Phoebe Penston, 10, and her Dartmoor pony are RIHS bound after triumphing in the Pretty Polly mountain and moorland (M&M) first ridden class at BSPS Area 15 (22 April).

2 and 3. Rhos Emperor and Whepley Watchman

Rhos Emperor netted the show pony and ridden Anglo and part-bred Arab titles at BSPS Area 15, ridden by Zara Clark. In the latter championship, the 11-year-old gelding pipped his stablemate Whepley Watchman, who was partnered by Ellie Stunt.

4. Greenholme Emblem

He was placed in ridden Horse of the Year Show qualifiers last year, but a new direction for this Fell proved a good decision when he stood supreme working hunter pony at NPS Scotland Spring (22-23 April) and secured his RIHS ticket, ridden by Kirsty Aird.

5. Arizona Gold

Despite it being just the second-ever affiliated showing outing for 17-year-old Bethany Grigg, she piloted Arizona Gold to stand winter restricted supreme at the BSPS Winter Championships.

6. Holnest Finnegan

Rebecca Walters steered this bay to stand restricted working hunter pony champion at the BSPS Winter Championships.

7. Lisas Dream

This eye-catching dun turns her hoof to eventing at BE90 level as well as showing, and the 11-year-old topped the RIHS working hunter pony championship at BSPS Area 15 with Georgia Darlington in the saddle.

8. Roseview Limited Edition

Thirteen-year-old George Chandler piloted this lovely bay to stand Pretty Polly home-produced champion at BSPS Area 15, earning their ticket to the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

9. Woodroyd Celebration

Another young rider bound for RIHS is Eugenie Godfrey-Faussett, nine, who claimed the RIHS mini show pony championship on Woodroyd Celebration at BSPS Area 15.

10. Merrycorner Mister Bui

Merrycorner Mister Bui, ridden by Harriet Dennison, stood restricted show hunter pony champion at the BSPS Winter Championships.

