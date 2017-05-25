What do you get for £10million? The properties you need to win the Lottery for

Multiple arenas, equine spas, sea views and stables that would give a five-star hotel a run for their money — these are not your average equestrian properties...
£3.25m: The Down House
Where is it? Gloucestershire
We’re dreaming about… Pretending we’re in a period drama and surveying the beautiful parkland — all 130 acres of it. This seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Regency home is set on the borders of Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire in an elevated position with unspoilt views toward the Cotswolds. And there’s no skimping on the equine accommodation either — the stables are in a handsome Grade II-listed stable block, with an original coach house in the yard, a former wash house and a generous staff flat.
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
£3.65m: Scotts Farm
Where is it? Surrey
We’re dreaming about… Feeling like a celebrity with a long driveway, entered through security gates. Oh, and having a drink on the balcony which comes off the main bedroom’s bathroom. This five-bedroom modern farmhouse comes with five internal and four external stables, with associated tack and feed rooms, all within a courtyard. There is an arena and a substantial agricultural barn, as well as two additional outbuildings. And on top of that, you in can be in London from nearby Woking in 27 minutes.
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
£3.45m: Lee Manor
Where is it? Devon
We’re dreaming about… Opening the curtains to views over the ruggedly beautiful and unspoilt North Devon coast. This non-listed period manor has seven bedrooms, four cottages, extensive farm buildings which could be easily be converted into stabling and formal gardens overlooking the sea. And with 110 acres, you won’t be short of space.
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
£2.175: Low Farm
Where is it? Cambridgeshire
We’re dreaming about… Working out how we’re going to fill the 26 stables and make use of the two outdoor arenas. And the two-legged residents haven’t been forgotten about either, with six bedrooms as well as a three-bedroom flat.
Visit: savills.com
£10.5m: Headley House and Headley Stud
Where is it? Hampshire
We’re dreaming about… Getting our business hats on to make the most of this first-class equestrian set-up — we’re talking an indoor school with a viewing area and bar, 47 stables, five solariums, five wash bays, seven grooming bays stalls, two stalls with vibrating floors, a salt water treadmill/spa, outdoor arena, all-weather gallop… Do we need to go on? You get the idea. And if that all sounds a bit exhausting, the existing four-bedroom house has a swimming pool and tennis court that you can kick back with. Luckily there’s extensive accommodation for staff to help keep the show on the road, as well as planning permission for a 16,000 sq ft country house.
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
Continued below…
Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…
4 dream equestrian homes for sale — complete with a games room
Our pick of equestrian properties for sale around…
Fancy having royalty on your doorstep? Take a look at these dream equestrian homes
Our pick of properties within easy reach of…
£6.95m: Woodmancote Place
Where is it? West Sussex
We’re dreaming about… Sitting out on the decking overlooking the lakes, with a cold drink in hand post-riding. Situated on the edge of the South Downs National Park with a total of 50 acres to call home, Woodmancote Place comes with 10 bedrooms, a housekeeper’s cottage, walled garden, outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court. And for the horses there is a courtyard with 10 stables, a tack room and an area.
Visit: struttandparker.com