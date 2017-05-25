What do you get for £10million? The properties you need to win the Lottery for

Multiple arenas, equine spas, sea views and stables that would give a five-star hotel a run for their money — these are not your average equestrian properties...

£3.25m: The Down House



Where is it? Gloucestershire

We’re dreaming about… Pretending we’re in a period drama and surveying the beautiful parkland — all 130 acres of it. This seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Regency home is set on the borders of Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire in an elevated position with unspoilt views toward the Cotswolds. And there’s no skimping on the equine accommodation either — the stables are in a handsome Grade II-listed stable block, with an original coach house in the yard, a former wash house and a generous staff flat.

£3.65m: Scotts Farm



Where is it? Surrey

We’re dreaming about… Feeling like a celebrity with a long driveway, entered through security gates. Oh, and having a drink on the balcony which comes off the main bedroom’s bathroom. This five-bedroom modern farmhouse comes with five internal and four external stables, with associated tack and feed rooms, all within a courtyard. There is an arena and a substantial agricultural barn, as well as two additional outbuildings. And on top of that, you in can be in London from nearby Woking in 27 minutes.

£3.45m: Lee Manor



Where is it? Devon

We’re dreaming about… Opening the curtains to views over the ruggedly beautiful and unspoilt North Devon coast. This non-listed period manor has seven bedrooms, four cottages, extensive farm buildings which could be easily be converted into stabling and formal gardens overlooking the sea. And with 110 acres, you won’t be short of space.

£2.175: Low Farm



Where is it? Cambridgeshire

We’re dreaming about… Working out how we’re going to fill the 26 stables and make use of the two outdoor arenas. And the two-legged residents haven’t been forgotten about either, with six bedrooms as well as a three-bedroom flat.

£10.5m: Headley House and Headley Stud



Where is it? Hampshire

We’re dreaming about… Getting our business hats on to make the most of this first-class equestrian set-up — we’re talking an indoor school with a viewing area and bar, 47 stables, five solariums, five wash bays, seven grooming bays stalls, two stalls with vibrating floors, a salt water treadmill/spa, outdoor arena, all-weather gallop… Do we need to go on? You get the idea. And if that all sounds a bit exhausting, the existing four-bedroom house has a swimming pool and tennis court that you can kick back with. Luckily there’s extensive accommodation for staff to help keep the show on the road, as well as planning permission for a 16,000 sq ft country house.

