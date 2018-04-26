Exciting Cheltenham offer exclusively for Horse & Hound readers *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Cheltenham

Kick off your bank holiday weekend with Cheltenham Racecourse’s Hunter Chase Evening on Friday 4 May, the last event in the jump racing venue’s annual calendar. Don’t miss Cheltenham’s offer of two tickets for the price of one at just £20* using promotional code: HUNTHH18 exclusive to Horse and Hound subscribers and readers.

Promising to be a great way to end the campaign at Cheltenham, the season finale gives amateur jockeys their chance to take the centre stage at racing’s very own ‘Theatre of Dreams’. Providing spectators with seven fiercely fought chases over distances expected to range from an extended two miles to four miles.

With the first race beginning at 4.55pm on the Bank Holiday Friday evening, the popular meeting provides an excuse to soak up the social atmosphere – and hopefully the warm evening weather until the last race at 8.25pm.

What’s more, top DJs Jo Whiley and Huw Stephens will be performing individual live sets in The Centaur after racing to celebrate the end of the season. A hugely popular fixture that invariably draws a large local crowd, this is the only chance to bring family, friends, colleagues and clients to an evening of racing at Cheltenham.

Head to Cheltenham Racecourse for a Bank Holiday spring evening for the last chance to catch racing action in Gloucestershire until the new season starts in October, you won’t be disappointed.

*Available online only. Based on the on-the-day ticket price. Max of four tickets per transaction and must be purchased before 03/05/2018 at 5pm.