Love ex-racehorses? Take a look at this bunch ready to be snapped up

If you fancy retraining a racehorse take a look at our selection of ex-racehorses for sale which could be potential RoR (Retraining of Racehorses) contenders on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This is a lovely mare with striking movement and lots to offer. She has three balanced paces and is great to hack alone or in company, even in heavy traffic. She has done a couple of riding club/hunt activities with a teenage girl. ‘Echo’ is eligible for RoR as she raced a couple of times as a three- and four-year-old but she wasn’t quick enough. She is good to shoe and travel and is vice free, fit and well. Echo has been professionally schooled for the past couple of months and is making fantastic progress.”

2. ‘Exciting prospect’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This beautiful little horse is clean limbed, straight moving and blemish free. She has no vices or allergies and is easy to do in all ways. She is a willing, responsive ride, working at novice level at home scoring 70% on her first prelim test. She was bought as a spring project and she has exceeded all expectations and is a truly fabulous competitor. She is now ready to affiliate and has a very bright future in dressage or the show ring as a hack or RoR . She has a bold, brave, clean, jump but more schooling is needed in this area. ‘Belle’ is a fantastic hack alone or in company and is 100% in the heaviest traffic — she is not spooky or nappy and would be a perfect mother daughter share. She would suit an ambitious, competent young/petite rider looking for a partner to help them win rosettes.”

3. ‘Lovely’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 15

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Star’ has a lovely temperament and competes in dressage. She is a real lady, very gentle and never puts a foot wrong. She has been ridden by a 12-year-old girl and even went to Horse of the Year Show in her younger days, where she was placed in RoR classes. I have been doing local dressage with her and have been placed most times out. She is very easy at shows and no problem in the warm up arena. Star will hack out and is not fazed by traffic, but she is better in company. I have only ever free schooled her to jump but she has a good jump on her. This is a safe and sensible mare.”

4. ‘A calming influence’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This former racehorse has done everything from hacking and hunting to playing polo. He has carried riders from beginner to intermediate level. He has the potential to be a good jumper but would need further experience in this area. He has two seasons hunting with the Surrey Union under his belt and is a brilliant lady’s hunter — especially for a novice. He has never put a foot wrong in the yard, is a pleasure to take care of, can be put out with anyone and is a calming influence.”

5. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 14

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Bear’ will make a fantastic hunter and all-rounder or RoR competition horse. He hacks beautifully alone and in company, is great with traffic, the farrier, loading and so on. Please note, having raced he will not be suitable for lots of dressage. But since retiring from racing he has hunted, had some cross-country schooling and been to a couple of showjumping lessons and competitions which he’s been fantastic at.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

